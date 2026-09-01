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Home > NX News > Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener
Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

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Last updated: September 1, 2026 19:26:19 IST

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Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

Gujarat franchise begins JPL 2026 campaign on a high, now sets sights on the championship trophy

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 1: Representing Gujarat on the international cricket stage, the Gujarat Gladiators began their JITO Premier League 2026 campaign with an impressive victory in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team defeated Mumbai in its opening match, making a strong statement at the start of the tournament. The win has given the squad an early boost in confidence as it now looks to build momentum and compete for the JPL 2026 championship trophy.

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The Gujarat Gladiators had recently unveiled their team and jersey for the tournament. More than 300 players from across India participated in the selection process, with 25 talented cricketers making it to the final squad after multiple stages of trials. These 25 Gladiators are now representing Gujarat on the international stage.

Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

The team arrived in Colombo on August 23, following which Gujarat faced Mumbai in its opening match on August 25. The Gujarat players delivered a strong performance on the field to defeat Mumbai and begin their campaign on a winning note.

The team was also supported from the sidelines by brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, and several leading entrepreneurs from Gujarat. Their presence added to the energy around the squad and encouraged the players during the opening fixture.

25 Gladiators Selected from More Than 300 Players

Nitin Mehta, owner of Gujarat Gladiators and associated with Chintamani Entertainment Private Limited, said that more than 300 players from across India participated in the selection process. The trials provided every player with an opportunity to demonstrate their talent, with 25 players eventually being selected for the final squad after several rounds of assessment.

Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

The team has deliberately been named ‘Gujarat’ rather than after a company or corporate brand. The larger objective is not merely to build the identity of a cricket franchise, but to take Gujarat’s identity, pride and spirit of enterprise to an international platform.

Now the Target is the Trophy

A total of 12 franchise teams are competing in JPL 2026. The league is being held in Colombo from August 24 to September 5, and Gujarat Gladiators will now look to carry their winning momentum into the upcoming matches.

According to the team management, Gujarat Gladiators is not focused only on winning matches. The franchise also aims to provide a platform for talented players and build a sporting legacy that Gujarat can take pride in.

The team’s philosophy is built around five core values — courage, discipline, unity, passion and pride. Following the impressive win in the opening match, the squad’s confidence has risen further, with Gujarat Gladiators now firmly setting its sights on the championship trophy.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 7:26 PM IST
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Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

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Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener

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Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener
Gujarat Gladiators Secure Winning Start Against Mumbai in JITO Premier League 2026 Opener
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