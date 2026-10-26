Keeping India’s Jewellery Heritage Alive: The Craftsmanship of Dharmendra Singh Bhalla

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26: Behind India’s most intricate traditional jewellery lies generations of specialised knowledge, artistic vision and painstaking craftsmanship. From elaborate Kundan Meena Jadau creations to contemporary statement pieces, the art continues to captivate audiences with its detail and elegance. In Jaipur, master craftsman Dharmendra Singh Bhalla is dedicated to preserving this tradition while adapting it to modern design sensibilities.

A member of a family associated with Kundan Meena Jadau for more than seven decades, Bhalla began learning the craft at the age of ten. He has since refined traditional techniques while introducing innovations such as lightweight jewellery and wax-free methods.

The artistry of traditional Indian jewellery frequently attracts attention when celebrities showcase distinctive statement pieces at high-profile occasions. Such creations bring the intricate craftsmanship behind India’s celebrated jewellery-making traditions into the spotlight, highlighting the skill and precision of artisans who keep these techniques alive.

Kundan Meena Jadau demands exceptional skill and a deep understanding of precious metals, gemstones and intricate design. Bhalla’s work preserves the form’s artistry while responding to changing preferences.

His contributions have earned him the National Award and the Design Innovation National Award in 2019. He has also been recognised by the World Craft Council and the World Book of Records for his work in traditional craftsmanship and jewellery innovation.

Bhalla is equally committed to nurturing future talent. Through training programmes, workshops and scholarships, he has helped young people develop specialised skills and pursue opportunities in the industry.

For Bhalla, jewellery is more than ornamentation; it embodies artistic skill, cultural identity and continuity. His journey highlights the role of skilled artisans in keeping traditional crafts relevant in a changing world.

As India’s jewellery industry embraces modern design, craftsmen like Bhalla connect generations of artistic knowledge with future possibilities. By combining time-honoured techniques with innovation and investing in young talent, he is helping Kundan Meena Jadau flourish—not merely as a symbol of luxury, but as a living expression of India’s creative identity.

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