All Ability National Divyang Cricket Tournament 2026 announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: In a significant initiative to promote inclusive sports and provide athletes with disabilities greater opportunities to showcase their talent, the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI), S4UA Foundation and Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Association (DWCA) announced the All Ability National Divyang Cricket Tournament 2026. The tournament’s trophy and official T-shirt were unveiled at a press conference held at The Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai. Actor Vardhan Puri attended the event to extend his support to the championship and encourage the participating players. Impressed by the spirit of the tournament, he expressed his commitment to supporting the initiative and said he would make an effort to attend the matches scheduled in Mumbai. The press conference also featured details of the tournament format, schedule and participating teams.

The event was attended by actor Vardhan Puri; Shailaja Nair, President of Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Seacoast, along with Rita Verma, Saroj Mayadev and Varsha; Dilip Thakkar and Sunil Devnani from Rotary Club of Bombay Seacoast; and Dina Parekh, President of Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Airport, along with Kamalini Parekh, Nayana Dhanki, Preeti Bhagat and Meena Joshi. Renuka Nair, Chairperson of The Celebration Sports Club, and Manish Sharma, Head Coach of the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team, Also present were Dr. Bhagwan Talware, Joint President and President of the Wheelchair Cricket Unit at DCCBI; Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary, DCCBI; Pooja Mehra, Founder of S4UA Foundation; and Ramesh Sartape, Joint Secretary, DCCBI and Founder Secretary of the Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Association, along with other officials, supporters and distinguished guests associated with the championship.

Speaking about his association with the initiative, actor Vardhan Puri said, “I am truly impressed by the spirit of this tournament. I am very passionate about sports myself and consider myself a sportsperson. One of the most beautiful things about sports is that you learn when you win, and you learn when you lose. That is what makes sports so special. They teach you discipline, confidence and the importance of never giving up. The determination and dedication of these players are truly inspiring. I will extend my full support to this tournament, and I will also make an effort to be present at the matches in Mumbai. I am happy to see initiatives like this creating opportunities for players with disabilities to showcase their talent and take their game forward.”

The championship will be held from November 1 to 4, 2026, at the Raje Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The tournament aims to provide cricketers with disabilities a national platform to demonstrate their talent, sporting ability and determination while gaining valuable competitive experience.

The competition will feature three categories: wheelchair cricket, standing cricket for players with physical disabilities who compete while standing, and women’s disability cricket. Teams from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir will compete in wheelchair and standing cricket, while Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan will participate in the women’s category. The championship will also feature a special exhibition match between Mumbai Deaf Cricket and Vidarbha Deaf Cricket.

A total of 13 matches will be played during the tournament, comprising nine league matches, three finals and one exhibition match. All matches will follow the T20 format. Through this initiative, the organisers aim to give players greater competitive exposure, increase the visibility of disability cricket and encourage more people to engage with and support inclusive sports.

Dr. Bhagwan Talware, Joint President and President of the Wheelchair Cricket Unit at DCCBI, said, “The All Ability National Divyang Cricket Championship is an important platform for players with disabilities to move forward and prove their abilities. Our players have the skills, discipline and determination to succeed. They deserve opportunities where their abilities can be recognised and respected. We want more players with disabilities to take up cricket competitively and inspire others through their achievements.”

Haroon Rashid, General Secretary of DCCBI, said, “Our objective is to strengthen disability cricket in India and create more opportunities for players to progress. Bringing wheelchair cricket, standing cricket and women’s disability cricket together under one championship reflects our commitment to inclusive sports. We hope this initiative will encourage more players, families and institutions to come forward and support disability cricket.”

Pooja Mehra, Founder of S4UA Foundation, said, “For nearly 10 years, we have been working to create opportunities for children with special needs through sports. We work with schools on sports facilities, training, coaching camps and development programmes so that sports can become a regular part of children’s lives. This is the same vision that has brought us to this championship. We want players with disabilities to have access to a larger platform, greater recognition and opportunities to showcase their talent. We believe sports can build confidence, instil discipline and inspire every individual to move forward in life.”

Ramesh Sartape, Joint Secretary of DCCBI and Founder Secretary of the Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Association, said, “Organising a national championship of this nature is an important step towards bringing players from different categories of disability cricket together and giving them opportunities to compete. We are delighted to welcome teams from Maharashtra and other states to Mumbai. We hope the championship will deliver exciting cricket while giving fresh momentum to the growth of disability cricket across the country.”

The All Ability National Divyang Cricket Championship 2026 is more than a sporting competition. It represents a commitment to equal opportunities, confidence and social inclusion. Through this initiative, the organisers aim to demonstrate that talent, determination and sportsmanship are not defined by physical limitations. The support extended by Vardhan Puri is also expected to help bring greater visibility to the championship and encourage wider public participation in supporting athletes with disabilities.

With the message, “One Nation. One Sport. One Spirit. One Inclusive Future,” the championship aims to celebrate the abilities of its players, recognise their achievements and make sports more accessible to all.

About Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Association (DWCA)

The Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Association (DWCA) is dedicated to promoting wheelchair cricket and Divyang Women’s Cricket in Maharashtra, while providing opportunities for players with physical disabilities to showcase their skills and talent. The association aims to empower players, encourage emerging talent, promote inclusive sports, and create greater opportunities for recognition and growth through competitive tournaments. DWCA is affiliated with the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI).

About the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI)

The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India works towards promoting and developing disability cricket across the country. It seeks to create opportunities for players with physical disabilities, wheelchair cricketers and women cricketers with disabilities through competitions, talent development and inclusive sporting initiatives. DCCBI also manages the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team and the Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team. The Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team has participated in two Asia Cups and won several championships in countries including Bangladesh and Nepal. The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team has also achieved international success by winning the Asia Cup.

About S4UA Foundation

S4UA Foundation works towards social change, inclusive development, the empowerment of underserved communities and the promotion of equal opportunities. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the foundation strives to build a society where every individual has the opportunity to participate, progress and achieve their potential.

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