Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Four gold, five silver and two bronze medals won across categories

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 12: Athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (Odisha AM/NS India GHPC), Bhubaneswar, and the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics Grassroots Centre, Rourkela, delivered an impressive performance at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship 2026 held in Pune, Maharashtra. A total of 13 athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India gymnastics programme represented various schools at the championship, which brought together more than 350 young gymnasts from across the country.

Athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre competed across various categories at the championship while representing their respective schools. The contingent included Pritti Jhankaar (U-17 Girls), Subidita Bag, Shoumyashree Priyadarshinee and Jasmin Praharaj (U-14 Girls), and Rose Minzi (U-11 Girls). The championship also marked the national-level debut of athletes training at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics Grassroots Centre, Rourkela, including Advin Nag and Pranabjan Mahala (U-11 Boys), Adrisha Kothari (U-14 Girls), and Pirya Badaik, Rimjhim Sil, Pankuri Sil, Adyasha Patra and Bidyanka Behera (U-11 Girls).

Pritti Jhankaar won two gold medals in the All-Around and Balance Beam events in the U-17 category. In the U-11 category, Rose Minzi secured two gold medals in the All-Around and Balance Beam events and a silver medal in Floor Exercise. In the U-14 category, Shoumyashree Priyadarshinee won a silver in Balance Beam and a bronze in Vault, while Subidita Bag claimed two silver medals in Uneven Bars and Vault. Among the Gymnastics Grassroots Centre athletes, Pranabjain Mahala secured bronze in the Parallel Bars event in the U-11 Boys category, marking a notable achievement for the grassroots programme.

Congratulating the athletes, Shri Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “We are immensely proud of our young gymnasts for their outstanding performance at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship 2026. Their achievements reflect the hard work, discipline and determination they bring to the sport every day. We are especially delighted to see athletes from our Grassroots Centre in Rourkela make a strong impression in their first-ever appearance at a national level championship, while our High Performance Centre athletes continued to demonstrate excellence through their medal-winning performances. At AM/NS India, we are committed to nurturing sporting talent by creating a strong ecosystem that supports our trainee gymnasts at every stage of their journey, from grassroots development to high-performance excellence.”

The impressive results achieved by athletes from both centres highlight the success of the Odisha AM/NS India gymnastics programme in developing young talent and providing them with opportunities to compete at the highest levels.

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