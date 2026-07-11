5th T20I: India win toss, choose to bowl first against England in Southampton

Southampton [UK], July 11 (ANI): Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fifth and final T20I of the series against England, at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Notably, India head into the contest after disappointing performances in the previous three completed matches of the five-match series. With the opening game ending in a no result, they trail the series 3-0 and will be playing for pride in the Southampton T20I.

After winning the toss, Captain Iyer said the team opted to bowl first after assessing the conditions and drawing on their experience from the previous matches. He urged his players to give their best effort, stay composed, and focus on executing their roles rather than worrying about the result.

“We are gonna bowl first, considering the bowling which we’ve done for the last couple of matches. I feel that we’ve tried, almost tried and experienced almost everything. So, today based on the conditions, windy, and also the weather seemed to be, we had a chat before, that they mentioned that the wicket won’t change that much. So, based on that, selected to bowl first.” he said at the toss presentations.

“We are up for the challenge and it’s a great opportunity overall. (What do you want to see from your team today?) I just want them to give hundred percent effort, irrespective of the result. I just want them to have a solid set of mindset where they just go in and try to get the best out of themselves, rather than sulking or being in that situation where you are a bit hurried out the game, give yourself some time, relax, take a breather,” he added.

England captain Harry Brook, on the other hand, said the team is motivated by the opportunity to become the world’s No. 1-ranked side with a victory. He added that England would have chosen to bat first and stressed the importance of adapting to the conditions and maintaining good communication, as they have throughout the series.

“If we win today we go number 1, that’s on the back of my mind. We would have had a bat, so pretty happy. (What is today about?) Well, we’ve got a little bit of an aim. If we win today, we go to world number one. So that’s the back of our mind. But the same as what we’ve done all series really, is adapt well to the surface and good communication,” he said.

India vs England 5th T20I playing 11s:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

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