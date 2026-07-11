Tibetan activists protest at UN over China's new ethnic unity law

New York [US], July 11 (ANI): Three members of the Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) staged a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York by chaining themselves to the gates, demanding stronger international action over China’s policies in Tibet and the death of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen.

The demonstration came during the week marking the first anniversary of Rangzen’s self-immolation outside the UN building, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the protesters said the United Nations had failed to adequately respond to Rangzen’s sacrifice, noting that no significant action or statement addressing the human rights situation in Tibet had followed his death.

Although UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later described the incident as “absolutely tragic” and conveyed condolences on behalf of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tibetan activists argued that sympathy alone was insufficient.

The demonstrators urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to publicly address the worsening situation in Tibet, seek unrestricted access for independent investigators and press China over allegations of systematic repression.

Supporters from the Tibetan community also gathered near the UN headquarters to express solidarity, as seen in visuals from the protest.

The three activists Tenzin Tseten, Tsela Zoksang and Tenzin Kunchok were detained by the New York City Police Department after blocking an entrance to the UN headquarters. They were later released and are reportedly facing multiple charges.

Speaking during the demonstration, SFT Campaign Director Tsela Zoksang said the protest aimed to draw global attention to what campaigners describe as China’s continued assault on Tibetan identity.

She said Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation reflected the exploitation felt by many Tibetans and claimed that more than 170 Tibetans have self-immolated over the years in opposition to Chinese rule, as highlighted by Phayul.

The activists also criticised China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which came into force on July 1, arguing that it institutionalises assimilation policies in Tibet.

They alleged that the law strengthens measures such as placing Tibetan children in Mandarin-medium boarding schools and implementing policies that undermine traditional Tibetan nomadic communities, threatening the preservation of Tibetan language, culture and religion, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

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