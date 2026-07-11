Strengthening rule-based Indo-Pacific order important for India as Indian Ocean nation: MEA

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that the entire visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to New Zealand is based on strengthening rule-based Indo-Pacific order.

Addressing a special media briefing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said that India is very attentive to what happens in a joining maritime zones.

“This entire visit is strengthening the rule-based Indo-Pacific order, this is the subtext of this whole visit. One of the reasons we look at New Zealand as a significant partner in this part of the world is because of our joint quest for strengthening the rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific, which is very important for India as an Indian Ocean nation,” he said.

“India is an Indian Ocean country. We are very attentive to what happens in a joining maritime zones. The Pacific is a very important maritime zone for us. And we’ve always considered New Zealand to be a very important power in this… in this region, and a like-minded power,” he added.

Tandon said that New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, he has been working very hard to impart this new energy to the relationship, which is now a strategic relationship.

“And in fact, to the credit of Prime Minister Luxon, he has been working very hard to impart this new energy to the relationship, which is now a strategic relationship, precisely because of this idea that as… you know, inhabitant of the Indian Ocean and you as an inhabitant of Pacific Ocean, need to establish a close strategic relationship. And I think this is really the underpinning strategic or the grand idea behind us, apart from the fact that there is a significant economic dimension to this relationship,” he said.

“We are a large growing market, there is considerable opportunity. You are an advanced economy with advanced technology. We are always looking to forge partnerships with that. So we have a very good basis for building an exciting economic relationship. I would say largely it is that we… we are all working to adapt to a very rapidly changing world and as the neighbors, maritime neighbors, it’s important that we both work together,” he added.

He said that tourism and direct flights is also a focus of the visit.

“As for tourism, so direct flight connectivity… tourism is definitely a sector in which we will focus as part of the upgradation of general economic relations. But as for direct flights, there is a framework agreement. But ultimately, this will depend on the airlines. For now, there is no solid plan, but in the future, when the business and revenue models are properly set, it is hoped that, yes, there will be direct flights. And during this visit, an MoU was also signed in the field of tourism to increase partnership between the two countries. So our expectation is that in the coming days, both countries will work together on tourism and this will lead to growth for both countries,” Tandon said. (ANI)

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