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Home > Sports > 'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

Written By:
Published: July 11, 2026 09:06:07 IST

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'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

VIDEO SHOWS: ARGENTINA MANAGER LIONEL SCALONI GIVING PRESS CONFERENCE / ARGENTINA TEAM TRAINING / ARGENTINA PLAYERS SPEAKING TO MEDIA COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 9:06 AM IST
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'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

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'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

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'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39
'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39
'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39
'A machine': Scaloni not surprised by Messi's form at 39

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