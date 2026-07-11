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Home > World > Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

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Published: July 11, 2026 09:24:07 IST

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Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], July 11 (ANI): Indian-American doctor Samin K Sharma has been appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, one of the top positions in the field at a leading US medical institution.

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Dr Sharma, an interventional cardiology specialist, has worked in complex coronary care at Mount Sinai for more than three decades. In his new role, he will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day clinical operations of the hospital’s cardiology division.

Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

Mount Sinai described him as a “world-renowned” figure in the field, citing his contributions to patient care and medical innovation over the course of his career.

Sharma’s appointment has been welcomed by organisations representing the Indian diaspora in the US, particularly those with ties to his home state of Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) New York, Jaipur Foot USA, and BRUHUD NY Seniors have all congratulated him and announced plans to honour him with a special luncheon.

RANA president Prem Bhandari called the appointment “a moment of pride for Rajasthan, India and the United States”, pointing to Sharma’s decades-long career in interventional cardiology.

“Dr Samin Sharma is not only the pride of Rajasthan, but also the pride of India and the United States,” Bhandari said, adding that his work in patient care, medical innovation and leadership had “earned him worldwide respect.”

Sharma is a patron member of RANA New York, an organisation that represents the Rajasthani diaspora globally. According to Bhandari, RANA has organised four International Rajasthani Conventions in New York events attended in the past by former Rajasthan chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje. A fifth convention is now planned for New York next year.

Beyond his clinical role, Sharma has been involved in humanitarian efforts linking Mount Sinai and India for years.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he worked with Jaipur Foot USA to help send modern ventilators — reportedly worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars — to India. Bhandari said Sharma also personally helped arrange essential medicines for India during a period of acute shortages.

Nearly two decades ago, Sharma founded EHCC Hospital in Jaipur, which now provides advanced cardiac care to patients from Rajasthan, neighbouring states, and abroad.

RANA Day and upcoming celebrations: The appointment comes a year after New York City officially proclaimed 6 August 2025 as “RANA Day”, recognising the contributions of the Rajasthan Association of North America. New York’s economy is the ninth-largest in the world by some estimates, a fact organisers say underlines the significance of the recognition.

This year’s RANA Day, some time in early August 2026, will coincide with a special luncheon honouring Sharma’s new role at Mount Sinai. Organisers say the event will mark both the anniversary of the city’s recognition of RANA and Sharma’s professional achievement, with celebrations planned to continue through early August. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 9:24 AM IST
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Tags: bruhud-ny-seniorscardiologyindian-american-doctorinterventional-cardiologyjaipur-foot-usamedical-innovationmount-sinainew yorkpatient-careprem-bhandarirajasthanrana

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Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

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Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York
Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York
Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York
Rajasthan-born cardiologist Samin Sharma appointed Chief of Clinical Cardiology at Mount Sinai, New York

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