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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-they-are-doing-excellent-job-argentinas-lisandro-martinez-brushes-aside-refereeing-debate20260711064745"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 07:49:14 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

Florida [US], July 11 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane shared traning snippets on social media ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, sharing images from the team’s training session as preparations continue for the knockout stage.

Taking to X, Kane posted a collage of training photographs featuring himself and his England teammates with the caption, “Quarter-final time.”

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The images showed the England skipper participating in training drills as the squad geared up for its last-eight encounter.

Earlier, Uruguay and Inter Miami STAR Luis Suarez shared a special moment with England captain Harry Kane, exchanging jerseys and posing for a picture during their meeting ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Suarez shared the image on X and wrote, “With a great 9! A pleasure to meet you @HKane.”

The photograph showed Suarez and Kane holding each other’s No. 9 jerseys, with the two veteran forwards sharing a warm interaction.

Meanwhile, England football legend David Beckham joined the Three Lions squad at their training session in Miami, receiving a warm welcome from the team ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

The official England football team handle shared a picture of Beckham alongside skipper Harry Kane and wrote on X, “England legend Sir David Beckham joins us at training this afternoon in Miami. Good to see you, Sir David!”

Norway booked their place in the quarter-finals after stunning five-time world champions Brazil with a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

During the match against Brazil, Haaland’s tally went to seven goals after a brace, making him the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup since Poland’s Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.Coming to the match, Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil.

In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2). Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser after being down 2-3, which would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11.

Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN. Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 7:49 AM IST
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Tags: englandFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026footballFootball newsharry-kanenorway

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

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