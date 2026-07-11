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Home > Sports > Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction

Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/wimbledon-celebrates-tendulkar-kohli-gill-as-three-generations-of-indian-cricketing-royalty20260711053846"> <p class="title">Wimbledon celebrates Tendulkar, Kohli, Gill as "three generations of Indian cricketing royalty"</p> <a>

Wimbledon celebrates Tendulkar, Kohli, Gill as "three generations of Indian cricketing royalty"

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 06:26:13 IST

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Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the players’ pool for the inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League (APL).

A total of 275 players have been shortlisted from among the registered players who expressed interest in participating in the league. The pool comprises 20 marquee players and over 250 players in the general category, all of whom will go under the hammer at the APL Player Auction as the franchises bid to assemble their squads for the first season, according to a release.

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The marquee list is drawn from Assam’s senior domestic ranks. Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Swarupam Purkayastha and Jitumoni Kalita lead the batting and all-round options, while Mrinmoy Dutta, Muktar Hussain, Avinav Choudhary, Rahul Singh, Sadak Hussain and Bhargab Pratim Lakhar headline the bowling group.

Saahil Jain, Pradyun Saikia and Saurav Mousum Dihingia add depth to the batting pool, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Akash Sengupta and Ayushman Malakar bring all-round strength, and Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rohit Sen and Ruhinandan Pegu are the wicketkeeping choices. All 20 have played BCCI tournaments for Assam and are expected to attract the strongest bidding on auction day.

The APL Player Auction will be held on 19th July, 2026, at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, where the participating franchises will select players to form their respective squads for the inaugural season.

The league will give Assam’s cricketers a stage to perform in front of selectors and will feed directly into the identification and selection of players for the forthcoming BCCI domestic season. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 6:26 AM IST
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Tags: ACAaplassam-premier-leagueCricketGuwahati

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Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction

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Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction
Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction
Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction
Assam Cricket Association announces players' pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction

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