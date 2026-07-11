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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate

FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-quarter-final-time-harry-kane-gears-up-for-englands-high-voltage-clash-against-norway20260711052503"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Quarter-final time", Harry Kane gears up for England's high-voltage clash against Norway

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 07:08:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate

Missouri [US], July 11 (ANI): Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez dismissed concerns over refereeing at the FIFA World Cup 2026, praising match officials and insisting that his team’s focus remains solely on its performances on the pitch, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Argentina’s quarterfinal clash against the Switzerland, Martinez rejected suggestions of controversy surrounding officiating during the tournament.

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“No, absolutely nothing,” Martinez said when asked whether he had anything to say about the refereeing in the tournament, as quoted by Reuters.

The defending champions advanced to the quarterfinals after staging a remarkable comeback from two goals down in the final 11 minutes to secure a 3-2 victory over Egypt.

The match drew also saw a controversy from the Egyptian Football Association, which questioned several officiating decisions, including the Video Assistant Referee’s (VAR) decision to disallow a goal by Mostafa Zico in the 62nd minute. Had it stood, the goal would have given Egypt a 3-0 lead before Argentina mounted their comeback.

However, the Argentine defender credited the referees for their performances and suggested that debates over officiating are often amplified by the media.

“I think they are doing an excellent job. That’s something for you (the media), who sometimes generate the controversies. We concern ourselves with giving our best on the pitch and nothing more,” he added, as quoted by Reuters.

When asked about upcoming clash againsy Switzerland, Martinez said his side will not underestimate, stressing that the South American champions respect every opponent and are expecting a difficult contest.

“As always, what identifies this team is respecting the opponent,” Martinez said. “If Switzerland are at this stage, it’s because they have a lot of merit. We watched their match against Colombia and they always try to play. They are very strong physically and also in set-pieces. I think it will be a great spectacle because both teams try to play.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 7:08 AM IST
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Tags: Argentinaargentina-vs-switzerlandFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026lisandro-martinezrefereeing-controversySwitzerland

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate
FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate
FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate
FIFA World Cup 2026: "They are doing excellent job", Argentina's Lisandro Martinez brushes aside refereeing debate

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