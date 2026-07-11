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Home > World > PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties

PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/others/pm-modi-receives-traditional-maori-powhiri-welcome-at-government-house-in-auckland20260711055958"> <p class="title">PM Modi receives traditional Maori powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland</p> <a>

PM Modi receives traditional Maori powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 06:38:16 IST

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PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a historic milestone in bilateral ties, thanking New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for concluding the pact in a short span.

During delegation-level talks in Auckland, PM Modi also hailed the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, saying it had infused new momentum into the relationship and reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to deepening their partnership.

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“It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years. By organising an event in your economic capital, you have created an opportunity to infuse new strength into the relationship between India and New Zealand. I am deeply grateful,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the warmth shown by the people of New Zealand towards India was deeply moving and described the visit as a defining moment in bilateral ties.

“This marks a historic milestone in our relationship, one that revitalises our ties and reaffirms our commitment to friendship. When you visited India, the FTA process began. The way all of New Zealand united to bring the FTA to fruition in such a short time, perhaps a global first for such a swift success, is remarkable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to your leadership, your government and your team for this achievement,” he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to India during the Holi festival last year, PM Modi said it had added “new colours” to the bilateral relationship.

“You visited India last year during the festival of Holi. Your visit added new colours to our relationship, much like the colours of Holi. Today, we are binding our relationship together through a Strategic Partnership. This milestone will inspire us to move forward with greater energy and confidence,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the two countries are natural partners due to their shared democratic values and close cooperation as maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific. Expressing confidence in the future of the partnership, PM Modi said both countries could make a meaningful contribution to global peace, stability and security.

“Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners. It is a match made for each other. Furthermore, our close cooperation as two maritime nations lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific. I am confident that this visit will further strengthen our bilateral ties and enhance our joint contribution to global peace, stability and security. We can act as a catalyst for peace, advocating for peace and working towards global well-being through peace,” he said.

Later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with whom he shared a warm embrace. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon.

Following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement in April this year, this visit is expected to act as a catalyst to generate further momentum in trade and bilateral relations. The two leaders previously held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Luxon’s official visit to India. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 6:38 AM IST
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Tags: bilateral-tiesChristopher Luxondelegation-talksFree Trade Agreementnew zealandprime-minister-modistrategic-partnership

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PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties

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PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties
PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties
PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties
PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as "Historic Milestone", says pact gives fresh momentum to bilateral ties

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