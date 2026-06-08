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Home > Sports > Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/dinesh-dhankhar-deepak-clinch-gold-as-india-end-ulaanbaatar-open-2026-campaign-with-16-medals20260608000438"> <p class="title">Dinesh Dhankhar, Deepak clinch gold as India end Ulaanbaatar Open 2026 campaign with 16 medals</p> <a>

Dinesh Dhankhar, Deepak clinch gold as India end Ulaanbaatar Open 2026 campaign with 16 medals

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 03:15:19 IST

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Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Bundelkhand Bulls continued their winning run in the women’s competition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Gwalior Shernis.

After being put into bat by Bundelkhand Bulls at Daly College, Indore, Gwalior Shernis scored 117/6 in their 20 overs, as per a press release.

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Openers Nuzhat Parween and Aashna Patidar gave the Shernis a steady start, adding 37 runs for the first wicket before Aashna was dismissed for 16 off 15 balls.

Parween then joined hands with Soumya Tiwari, and the duo stitched together a valuable 41-run partnership to keep the innings on track. However, the Shernis suffered a collapse after the skipper’s dismissal for 38 off 45 deliveries, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Bundelkhand Bulls seized control through disciplined bowling from Shuchi Upadhyay and Muskan Biswas. Shuchi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/30 in her four overs, while Muskan claimed 2/17 in an equally impressive spell. Payal Balmik also chipped in with a wicket, conceding just 14 runs from her two overs.

The Bulls didn’t get the ideal start to the chase as they lost early wickets and were reduced to 31/3. However, captain Anushka Sharma and Suhani Sharma steadied the innings with a crucial 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Suhani played an important knock of 25 off 19 balls before being dismissed.

Anushka, meanwhile, continued to anchor the chase from one end and kept the scoreboard moving like an international match. The match took an interesting turn in the 17th over when Mahi Thakur appeared to have been dismissed, only for the delivery to be called a no-ball.

Making the most of the reprieve, Mahi contributed a valuable 16 off 18 balls. The Bulls suffered another setback when Payal Balmik was run out, but Anushka held her nerves till the end, remaining unbeaten at 49 and guiding her team to victory. Her match-winning effort also saw her claim the Orange Cap, and she has now scored 140 runs in three matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 3:15 AM IST
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Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

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Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026
Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026
Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026
Bundelkhand Bulls edge Gwalior Shernis by 4 wickets in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

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