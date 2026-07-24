Matthew Needham to voice 'Joker' in upcoming 'Batman: Caped Crusader' series

Los Angeles [US], July 24 (ANI): British actor Matthew Needham will voice ‘The Joker’ in the much-awaited second season of Prime Video’s ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’, reported Deadline.

It was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that the ‘House of the Dragon’ star has joined the list of prolific actors who have lent their talent to the iconic character.

Fans were also treated to the world premiere screening of the ‘Caped Crusader’ premiere episode in San Diego, followed by a lively conversation about the animated noir series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Executive producers James Tucker and Geoffrey Thorne were present alongside the series voice cast Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Needham.

At the end of the panel, the trailer for the upcoming ‘Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles game was also unveiled. Needham will portray the iconic villain in the game alongside Linklater and Michelle C Bonilla.

Coming to Prime Video’s upcoming ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’, it is a hard-boiled animated series, following the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne changes into the ‘Batman’. In his fight against overwhelming odds, Wayne wages a one-man war on crime.

It is a reimagination of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show’s executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

‘Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2’ will be available to stream as a binge release on Friday, July 31 on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Season 1 is currently streaming. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)