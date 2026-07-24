Young Adults Embrace Battle for the Broken Realms: A Fresh Fantasy That Redefines Indian Young Adult Fiction

New Delhi [India], July 24: In an era when young readers are constantly searching for stories that transport them beyond the ordinary, Battle for the Broken Realms by acclaimed author Neelam Saxena Chandra has emerged as a refreshing addition to the Indian Young Adult fantasy landscape. The novel, built around an unusual mythology of ghosts, Banshees, and the mysterious realm of Ignis, is steadily winning the hearts of teenagers and young adults who describe it as “different,” “thought-provoking,” and “emotionally immersive.”

Unlike conventional fantasy novels that revolve around familiar magical creatures, Battle for the Broken Realms introduces readers to a richly imagined universe where the boundaries between life and the spirit world blur. At the heart of the story is Viorel, a young boy gifted—or burdened—with the ability to see ghosts. While searching for his missing mother, he finds himself drawn into an extraordinary journey that reveals an ancient prophecy, forgotten histories, and a destiny that could determine the future of two worlds.

Readers have found themselves captivated by the novel’s unique world-building. The gentle Banshees, portrayed not as frightening apparitions but as luminous guardians of harmony, challenge traditional perceptions of supernatural beings. Their counterparts, the Ignis, once protectors themselves but corrupted by the lure of power, offer a nuanced exploration of how ambition and unchecked desire can transform even the noblest of souls.

Literary observers note that this inversion of familiar fantasy tropes is precisely what has attracted young readers. At a time when global fantasy literature often follows well-established formulas, Battle for the Broken Realms presents a plot that feels original while remaining emotionally accessible.

Another aspect that has resonated strongly with readers is the Rainbow Team—Viorel’s companions on his journey. Each member represents not merely a colour but an emotional strength: Buddy calms fear, Luna restores order amidst chaos, Zara radiates courage, Raze embodies determination, Zinnia offers wisdom, and Fern nurtures healing and hope. Together, they transform the symbolism of the rainbow into a powerful metaphor for emotional balance, diversity, friendship, and collective strength.

Young readers have particularly appreciated that every member of the Rainbow Team contributes differently to the mission. Rather than glorifying a single heroic figure, the novel celebrates collaboration, empathy, and complementary strengths—values that resonate deeply with today’s generation.

Teachers and parents have also praised the book for addressing emotional themes without becoming preachy. Beneath the magical adventure lies a deeply human story of loss, identity, resilience, and belonging. Viorel’s search for his mother serves not only as the catalyst for the plot but also as an emotional anchor that allows readers to connect with his fears, doubts, and growth.

Educationists observe that young adults today are increasingly drawn to stories that acknowledge emotional vulnerability. Instead of presenting invincible heroes, they seek protagonists who struggle, question themselves, and evolve. Viorel’s journey mirrors many of the uncertainties faced by adolescents navigating their own transitions into adulthood.

The novel’s pace has also earned appreciation from readers. Fast-moving chapters, vivid action sequences, emotional conversations, and carefully layered mysteries keep the narrative engaging without overwhelming younger audiences. Readers report that the story balances suspense with emotional depth, making it difficult to put down once the adventure begins.

Fantasy enthusiasts have highlighted another distinguishing feature of the book—its optimistic worldview. While darkness and danger remain central to the conflict, the narrative repeatedly reinforces hope, compassion, and forgiveness as transformative forces. Rather than portraying victory as the result of brute strength alone, the story suggests that courage often lies in understanding others, confronting one’s fears, and making difficult moral choices.

This positive yet realistic approach has made the novel especially popular among schools, libraries, and family reading groups looking for meaningful fiction for adolescents.

Critics have also pointed to the book’s symbolic richness. The fractured boundary between worlds, the corruption of the Ignis, and the colours of the Rainbow Team all operate on multiple levels, allowing readers of different ages to discover new meanings with every reading. Younger readers enjoy the adventure and magical creatures, while older readers find reflections on identity, power, prejudice, and responsibility.

Neelam Saxena Chandra’s literary reputation further strengthens the book’s appeal. An award-winning bilingual author, she is widely recognized for her ability to combine simplicity of language with emotional depth. With seven novels, nine short story collections, fifty-one poetry books, one Young Adult novel, and sixteen children’s books to her credit, she has established herself as one of India’s most prolific contemporary writers.

Her literary journey has been marked by numerous honours, including recognition by Forbes India among the country’s popular authors, the Limca Book of Records, the Premchand Award, the Sohanlal Dwivedi Puraskar, the Rabindranath Tagore International Poetry Award, the Freedom Award by Radio City, the Setu International Award for Excellence, and the Reuel International Lifetime Achievement Award. Her works have been showcased on Doordarshan, national newspapers, literary festivals, and international poetry platforms, while her poetry performances have collectively garnered millions of online views.

Readers familiar with her poetry remark that Battle for the Broken Realms retains the lyrical sensitivity that characterizes her writing while embracing the excitement of epic fantasy. The novel’s accessible language makes it welcoming to first-time fantasy readers, while its layered storytelling offers enough complexity to satisfy seasoned enthusiasts of the genre.

Booksellers indicate that interest in Indian-authored fantasy continues to grow, particularly among young adults eager to explore stories rooted in fresh imagination rather than borrowed mythologies. Battle for the Broken Realms appears to answer this demand by presenting an original fantasy universe that feels universal in its themes yet distinct in its conception.

As conversations around the novel continue to spread through book clubs, reading communities, schools, and social media, many readers are already expressing hope that the world of Viorel, the Banshees, and the Rainbow Team will return in future adventures.

At its heart, Battle for the Broken Realms reminds readers that courage is not the absence of fear, that friendship is strongest in diversity, and that even fractured worlds can be healed when compassion triumphs over power. In doing so, it has become much more than a fantasy novel—it has become a story that many young adults see as both an exciting adventure and an inspiring reflection on finding one’s place in the world.

Battle for the Broken Realms by Neelam Saxena Chandra is available on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.in/Battle-Broken-Realms-Neelam-Chandra/dp/B0H221YW8M

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