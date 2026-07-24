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Home > Business > Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/iiris-consulting-acquires-publicly-listed-fintech-company-dion-global-solutions20260724145809"> <p class="title">IIRIS Consulting Acquires Publicly Listed Fintech Company Dion Global Solutions</p> <a>

IIRIS Consulting Acquires Publicly Listed Fintech Company Dion Global Solutions

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 15:08:10 IST

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Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) on Friday said it has secured an inter-state transmission project worth around Rs 8,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh to support power supply for proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in the Vizag region.

The project, titled “Transmission System for Proposed Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia Projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh (Phase-I),” was awarded through the Government of India’s Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework, with AESL emerging as the most competitive bidder.

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According to the company, the transmission system has been planned to facilitate the integration and supply of power to the proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in the Vizag area, catering to an estimated demand of around 4,500 MW.

The project will also support the growing power requirement in the Pendurthi-Vizag region, where a new wave of data centre and digital infrastructure investments is taking shape.

The project will be housed under a Special Purpose Vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd. Its scope includes the establishment of a 4×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV GIS substation at Pendurthi (Vizag) and a 3×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Khammam-II substation.

With the addition of this project, AESL will add 1,582 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity to its portfolio. The company’s overall transmission network will expand to 29,531 ckm, while its transformation capacity will increase to 1,33,675 MVA.

The latest order also takes AESL’s transmission order book to more than Rs 80,000 crore, according to the company.

Commenting on the development, Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., said, “The Vizag transmission project is an important step in building the energy backbone for India’s next generation of industrial growth. It will support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity in Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening the grid for emerging digital infrastructure demand in the Pendurthi-Vizag region. As India advances towards a cleaner, more technology-driven economy, AESL remains committed to developing resilient, future-ready transmission networks that enable sustainable growth at scale.”

The company said Vizag is increasingly emerging as one of India’s significant digital infrastructure locations, supported by large-scale AI and hyperscale data centre developments, planned subsea connectivity and associated logistics, clean energy and industrial infrastructure.

According to AESL, as green hydrogen production and data centres continue to expand in the region, reliable high-capacity transmission infrastructure will be critical to ensuring power availability, grid stability and long-term industrial competitiveness.

The company said the project is scheduled to be completed within 30 months. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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Tags: adani-energy-solutionsAndhra Pradeshgreen-ammoniagreen-hydrogenrenewable energy

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Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

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Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects
Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects
Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects
Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

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