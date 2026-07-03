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Home > Sports > Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark

Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/tennis/jannik-sinner-advances-to-wimbledon-fourth-round20260703223755"> <p class="title">Jannik Sinner advances to Wimbledon fourth round</p> <a>

Jannik Sinner advances to Wimbledon fourth round

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 22:49:16 IST

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Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic may not have been at his clinical best on Friday at Wimbledon, but the seven-time champion showcased his trademark resilience to overcome a stern challenge from Arthur Rinderknech and equal Roger Federer’s record for the most men’s singles match wins at the grass-court Grand Slam.

After being pushed hard on Centre Court, Djokovic raised his level in the decisive moments to neutralise the Frenchman’s powerful serve and seal a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) third-round victory in the ongoing Wimbledon.

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The win was the 105th singles triumph of his Wimbledon career, drawing him level with Federer for the most men’s singles victories at the tournament. Only former world No. 1 Martina Navratilova, with 120 wins, has recorded more singles victories at Wimbledon.

“To be able to make history in this sport is a huge honour and a huge privilege. Particularly here, it’s always been a dream childhood tournament of mine. I’m not thinking about whether it’s going to be 105 or 106, but I’m just thinking about trying to win that match on a given day,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview as per the ATP Tour website.

“Today I was quite stressed out. There was more tension than usual. I knew it was going to be a very challenging match for me. I’m just happy to overcome this. I propose a matchup between me and Roger for 106!” he added.

Having triumphed in his first meeting against Rinderknech, Djokovic set up a fourth-round meeting with 28-year-old qualifier Roman Safiullin, who earlier ousted star Joao Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, with a near-flawless performance. Safiullin, who struggled with injury at the back end of 2025, did not record a tour-level win this year before Wimbledon.

After overcoming Rinderknech in their first career meeting, Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round, where he will face 28-year-old qualifier Roman Safiullin. The Russian advanced with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca, producing a near-flawless display.

Safiullin’s run marks a remarkable turnaround after an injury-hit end to the 2025 season. He arrived at Wimbledon without a single tour-level victory in 2026, but has rediscovered his form on the grass to reach the second week of the Championships. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 10:49 PM IST
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Tags: arthur-rinderknechGrand Slamjoao-fonsecanovak djokovicRoger Federerroman-safiullinwimbledon

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Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark

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Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark
Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark
Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark
Djokovic storms into Wimbledon fourth round, equals Federer's 105-win mark

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