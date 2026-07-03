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Home > Business > Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/first-shipment-of-varanasi-made-biscuits-exported-to-oman-under-india-oman-cepa-piyush-goyal20260703204958"> <p class="title">First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal</p> <a>

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 23:40:11 IST

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Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Air India has reduced fuel surcharges on select international routes, becoming the first Indian airline to lower the additional charge amid moderation in global jet fuel prices, sources said.

The airline has reduced the fuel surcharge per passenger to USD 125 for flights to Europe from USD 205 in April. For North America and Australia, the surcharge has been cut to USD 200 from USD 280.

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No other Indian airline has announced a similar reduction so far.

The move comes after global jet fuel prices witnessed a sharp surge earlier this year, significantly increasing operating costs for airlines.

The global average jet fuel price rose to USD 195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, 2026, almost doubling from USD 99.40 per barrel at the end of February, registering an increase of nearly 100 per cent.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which is produced by refining crude oil, also witnessed a sharp increase in refinery margins, commonly known as the crack spread.

The crack spread nearly tripled within three weeks, rising from USD 27.83 per barrel for the week ending February 27 to USD 81.44 per barrel for the week ending March 27.

The simultaneous rise in crude oil prices and refinery margins created one of the most challenging fuel cost environments for airlines globally in recent years.

With international jet fuel prices moderating from their March peak, Air India has passed on part of the benefit to passengers travelling on long-haul international routes.

The reduction is expected to make travel to Europe, North America and Australia slightly more affordable for passengers.

Air India’s decision will also be closely watched by the aviation industry, as no other Indian carrier has yet announced similar reductions in fuel surcharge on international routes.

Air India’s reduction is expected to make long haul travel slightly more affordable on these routes even as the broader aviation sector grapples with fluctuating energy prices. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 11:40 PM IST
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Tags: air india’airline-industrycost-reductionfuel-surchargeinternational-routesjet-fuel-prices

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Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

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Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

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Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources
Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources
Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources
Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

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