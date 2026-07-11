England face toughest test, France title favourites as FIFA World Cup QFs heat up: Robin Singh

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Former India striker Robin Singh believes England will be pushed to the limit by Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, while defending champions Argentina will need Lionel Messi at his best to overcome a disciplined Switzerland side.

Speaking to ANI, the former India international also backed France as favourites to win the World Cup after Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 to become the first team to reach the semi-finals. Spain joined them in the last four after beating Belgium, leaving England, Norway, Argentina and Switzerland to battle for the remaining two spots.

Singh said France have looked like the most complete team in the tournament.

“I have been backing them from the very beginning. The team is very well equipped in attack, and over the last few matches, we can also see them mature,” he told ANI in an interview.

He also highlighted France’s collective strength.

“It’s not just a one-man show. If you stop one source of goals, you will get another source of goals. With clean sheets in back-to-back games, it also shows the defence is strong,” Singh added.

Robin Singh, who is a part of the expert panel for Zee 5’s FIFA World Cup 2026, believes the Golden Boot race between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will continue to intensify.

“There is an individual battle also going on between Messi and Mbappe. The Golden Boot can be decided once either Argentina or France gets eliminated,” he said.

He credited Mbappe’s form to the strength of the French squad.

“He’s leading the side from the front, and the mutual respect between the teammates and the coach creates a very positive and competitive atmosphere,” Singh said.

Turning to England’s clash against Norway, Singh described it as the standout quarter-final. “This will be England’s biggest test and also Norway’s biggest test,” he said.

He praised the chemistry developing within the Norwegian side. “The understanding that Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland are creating is good to see. It’s also a team that plays together for each other,” Singh observed.

Despite Norway’s impressive run, he tipped England to edge through.

“Norway vs England will be the tightest encounter, but I somehow feel England can go through. They just have this power,” he said.

On the other side of the draw, Singh expects Switzerland to provide Argentina with a stern examination. “This could be do-or-die for Argentina because the last two results, they almost got knocked out,” he said.

However, he believes Messi could once again prove decisive. “When you have Messi magic, you really can’t deny it. I think Argentina can go through, but in extra time, not regular time,” Singh added.

Asked whether Norway’s ‘Premier League’ stars could make the difference against England, Singh pointed to the Three Lions’ greater overall experience. “England have representation from 10 different Premier League clubs. This team is very well equipped,” he said.

He added that regularly competing at the highest level gives players a significant advantage. “Playing at the highest level is important. You are competing with the world’s best,” Singh remarked.

Commenting on the refereeing controversy in Argentina’s Round of 16 victory over Egypt, Singh said teams should focus on their own performances. “You have to make sure you do your job, focus on your job and let the referee do his,” he said.

Singh also praised the expanded 48-team World Cup for showcasing emerging football nations. “It’s showing the gap between the so-called big nations is very small. Cabo Verde gave India a dream that even a small nation can play at the World Cup,” he said.

While France remain his favourites for the title, Singh is no longer convinced Argentina will reach the final. “Earlier I would have said yes, but now that I’ve seen Argentina in the past two games, I’m not so sure,” he concluded. (ANI)

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