"We pledge to avenge your pure blood": Mojtaba Khamenei vows retribution for father Ali Khamenei's death

Tehran [Iran], July 11 (ANI): Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday vowed to avenge the death of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes earlier in the year, describing it as the responsibility of the nation. He also praised the massive turnout at the late leader’s funeral as “historic” and “enemy-breaking”.

In a message issued on the occasion of the funeral and burial of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that those responsible for the killing would not escape justice.

“We pledge to avenge your pure blood and that of all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and dishonourable murderers. This revenge is the will of our nation and must be carried out without fail,” he said.

He further asserted that those responsible “will take with them to their graves the wish for a peaceful death in bed”, adding that the pursuit of revenge did not depend on any single individual or official.

“They should know that this matter does not depend on the existence of me or other officials. Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission,” he added.

Khamenei also expressed gratitude for what he described as the unprecedented public participation in the six-day funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq.

“On this occasion, I would like to sincerely appreciate the presence of tens of millions of people in the cities and villages of Iran and Iraq, especially Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, which is astonishing, enemy-breaking, and historic,” he said.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid to rest at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad late Thursday night as thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final farewells to the slain leader.

The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the holy shrine as part of the funeral rites.

The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the ritual prayers over the body.

Referring to religious symbolism associated with Imam Hosayn, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his message, said that the Iranian nation had long made sacrifices in his cause and remained committed to that legacy.

“Our nation is the bloodthirsty one for Hosayn. This great nation sacrificed its children for many years in the cause of Hosayn and in the war against the enemies of Hosayn and the Hosayni cause. And now it is the bloodthirsty one for him and the Hosayni people of the time,” he said.

Paying tribute to the late supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to continue his predecessor’s path.

“Now that we bid farewell to your body with tearful eyes and broken hearts, we pledge with you to uphold your school and to walk the straight path you have drawn with perseverance and not be afraid of difficulties on this path, and like you, to take heart in the good news and promises of God,” he said.

In the concluding part of his message, Mojtaba Khamenei offered prayers for the deceased leader and those killed alongside him in the US-Israeli strikes, describing them as martyrs who had attained divine honour.

“O martyr father of the nation, may you be blessed with the nectar of martyrdom that you have been longing for all your life… And you, his oppressed companions, who were unexpectedly attacked by the enemy and martyred, are blessed to be the guests of that Master… his safe neighbourhood has become your home,” he said.

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 earlier this year, triggering a widespread conflict across the West Asia region. Following his death, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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