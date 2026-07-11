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Home > Hollywood > Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/game-of-thrones-fame-stars-board-alien-earth-season-2-lead-cast20260710142948"> <p class="title">'Game of Thrones' fame stars board 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 lead cast</p> <a>

'Game of Thrones' fame stars board 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 lead cast

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 16:41:12 IST

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Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

Los Angeles [US], July 11 (ANI): Actor Timothee Chalamet has praised his ‘Dune: Part Three’ co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, describing her performance in the upcoming film as “terrifying and amazing” while speaking at the Global IMAX Fan Event in Los Angeles, according to People.

During the event, where the new trailer for ‘Dune: Part Three’ was unveiled, Chalamet spoke about finally getting the opportunity to work with Taylor-Joy after her brief appearance in 2024’s Dune: Part Two.

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“Anya is something special in this movie,” Chalamet said, adding, “I didn’t really get to work with her on the second one.”

Praising director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Linus Sandgren, Chalamet recalled Taylor-Joy’s first day on set, according to People.

“The first day Anya stepped on set, just visually, it was breathtaking,” he said.

The actor said Taylor-Joy delivers a remarkable performance in the film.

“She’s unbelievable in this movie. That’s not media hyperbole. She’s actually terrifying and amazing,” he added.

Chalamet also praised Robert Pattinson, who joins the franchise as Scytale, a key character in ‘Dune: Part Three’. Having previously shared screen space with Pattinson in the 2019 film The King, Chalamet said, “Fantastic. I knew how good he was.”

When asked how Pattinson’s Scytale, along with Zendaya’s Chani, Javier Bardem’s Stilgar, Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan and Taylor-Joy’s character fit into Paul Atreides’ journey as emperor, Chalamet avoided revealing plot details.

“The clues are in the book,” he said, referring to Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah, which serves as the source material for the third instalment, according to People.

Reflecting on the story’s themes, Chalamet said, “Frank Herbert and Denis hopefully painted a nuanced picture, a warning tale to beware charismatic leaders. I think the proof is in the pudding. It had little to do with me.”

Villeneuve responded with a joke, saying, “The spice pudding,” referencing the fictional substance central to the Dune universe.

“Spice pudding, exactly,” Chalamet replied with a laugh, according to People.

Dune: Part Three is slated to hit theatres on December 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 4:41 PM IST
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Tags: anya-taylor-joydenis villeneuveDune Part Threelinus-sandgrenrobert pattinsonscytaleTIMOTHEE CHALAMETZendaya

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Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

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Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'
Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'
Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'
Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

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