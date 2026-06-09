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Home > Sports > England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols

England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/neco-master-blaster-womens-hold-nerve-to-defeat-pagariya-strikers-by-7-runs-in-vpl-2026-thriller20260608225114"> <p class="title">NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller</p> <a>

NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 01:09:13 IST

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England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): England skipper Ben Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson are under investigation for violating team protocols after being found present at a nightclub on Monday, following the end of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, which England won.

A statement from the ECB said, “The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.”

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ECB also said that the announcement regarding the squad for the second Test at The Oval from June 17 will be made in due course.

“We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible,” the statement added.

This is the second such instance of England coming under scanner for their off-field behaviour in recent months, with Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell coming under scanner for partying and allegedly being drunk during their team’s trip to Noosa following two crushing losses to Australia away from home in the Ashes last year.

Harry Brook, England’s limited-overs skipper, was also reportedly involved in an altercation during a tour to New Zealand preceding the Ashes series.

Coming to the Lord’s Test, England secured a 115-run win in a low-scoring contest that lasted less than four days. Ollie Robinson was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his seven wickets in the match, including a first innings five-wicket haul. Debutant opener Emilio Gay also struck a fluent half-century in the second innings, which gave NZ a target of 254 runs. England skittled the Kiwis out for just 138 runs, with Gus Atkinson getting a fifer in the second innings. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 1:09 AM IST
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England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols

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England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols
England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols
England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols
England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols

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