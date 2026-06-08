England's Lord's win pushes New Zealand down in WTC standings

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): New Zealand slipped from second to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after suffering a 115-run defeat against England in the opening Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

The loss marked a disappointing start to the Black Caps’ three-match tour of England and dented their hopes of maintaining a strong position in the race for a place in the WTC final, scheduled for June 2027. Only the top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the title clash, according to ICC.

England produced a spirited all-round performance to seal victory in a match heavily influenced by weather interruptions and a challenging Lord’s surface that drew attention for its uneven bounce.

After being bowled out for just 140 in their first innings, England’s bowlers responded emphatically by dismissing New Zealand for 113 to secure a narrow first-innings lead. The hosts then recovered in the second innings, thanks largely to Emilio Gay’s composed 57, posting 226 and setting New Zealand a challenging target.

The visitors struggled throughout the contest with the bat. Rain restricted play on the third day, with fewer than 10 overs possible, but New Zealand failed to recover when play resumed. Resuming on 55 for five on the fourth day, the Black Caps were bundled out for 138 despite Glenn Phillips’ fighting unbeaten 44.

Pacer Ollie Robinson emerged as England’s standout performer. Having claimed a five-wicket haul in New Zealand’s first innings, Robinson also contributed a valuable 29 runs with the bat and returned figures of 2 for 38 in the second innings to play a decisive role in the victory.

The result provided a welcome boost for England, who are looking to rebuild confidence following their recent 4-1 Ashes series defeat to Australia. Despite the win, England remain seventh in the WTC standings with four victories from 11 matches.

New Zealand, meanwhile, dropped out of the top two and now occupy fourth place with a points percentage of 58.33 after four matches in the current WTC cycle.

Australia continue to lead the standings, having won seven of their eight matches so far and strengthening their position at the top of the table. (ANI)

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