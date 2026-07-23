Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/parliament-panel-seeks-clear-division-of-powers-between-sebi-and-rbi-under-securities-markets-code20260723190249"> <p class="title">Parliament panel seeks clear division of powers between SEBI and RBI under Securities Markets Code</p> <a>

Parliament panel seeks clear division of powers between SEBI and RBI under Securities Markets Code

Written By:
Last updated: July 23, 2026 19:33:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the PNB Quantum Finance Hub at Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), marking the launch of India’s first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Punjab National Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra, reaffirming the shared commitment of the state government and the bank to foster innovation, research, talent development and the adoption of next-generation technologies in India’s banking and financial services sector.

You Might Be Interested In

On the occasion, Ashok Chandra inaugurated the PNB Quantum Finance Hub, making Punjab National Bank the first bank in India to partner with a state government to establish a dedicated Quantum Finance Hub for the banking sector.

According to the official statement, the Hub will serve as a collaborative platform bringing together industry, academia, startups, research institutions, government agencies and technology partners to develop practical solutions to improve banking services, strengthen cybersecurity, enhance fraud detection, optimise business operations, improve customer experience and build secure digital financial systems for the future.

It said the banking sector is witnessing rapid digital transformation alongside increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, large-scale financial fraud attempts and evolving security challenges.

It added that advances in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing are reshaping the global financial landscape, offering opportunities to improve efficiency, customer services and risk management while requiring banks to prepare for future security challenges and adopt resilient digital infrastructure.

The PNB Quantum Finance Hub will support the development, testing and adoption of secure, intelligent and future-ready banking solutions.

It will also promote collaborative research, encourage innovation among startups, strengthen industry-academia partnerships and create a skilled workforce capable of driving the next phase of digital transformation in the financial sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “Our vision is to make Amaravati a global centre for deep technologies and innovation. Amaravati Quantum Valley is the first of the many innovation ecosystems we are developing in Amaravati as part of this grand vision. The establishment of the Punjab National Bank Quantum & AI Finance Innovation Hub is another important milestone in this journey. By bringing together the Government, industry, academia, startups, and the banking sector, this partnership will accelerate research, innovation, skill development, and the development of practical solutions for the banking and financial services sector.”

PNB Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra said, “The PNB Quantum & AI Finance Innovation Hub marks a significant milestone in our technology and innovation journey. Through our partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Amaravati Quantum Valley, we aim to harness the transformative potential of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and prepare the Bank for the future of digital banking.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 7:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amaravatiAndhra Pradeshbanking-innovationfraud-detectionmouPunjab National Bankquantum-finance-hub

RELATED News

National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 to be Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; Nationwide Nominations Now Open

India's Defence Drone Ecosystem Enters a New Phase as Domestic Manufacturers Scale Up

Vedantu's NEET UG 2026 success: 1000+ future doctors, 323+ Government MBBS seats, AIR 10 (General) leads the way

Growing role of women-led kirana stores: NITI Aayog, Reliance Foundation felicitate five women entrepreneurs from MP

Parliament panel seeks clear division of powers between SEBI and RBI under Securities Markets Code

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 59-UEFA Conference League Summaries

Paramount-Warner Bros deal paused through August 17, judge rules

Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs

Trump to impose forced labor duties on Friday as temporary 10% US tariffs expire

Travis Scott says he was "nervous" about acting in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

King Charles attends reception ahead of Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

MLB Guardians vs Twins Box Score

Intel forecast crushes estimates as AI boom boosts chip demand; shares jump

Transparency and independence of biggest US power grid in focus as FERC mulls major reforms

Oprah Winfrey shocks Keke Palmer by revealing her real name

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh, Punjab National Bank sign MoU to establish India's first bank-led Quantum Finance Hub in Amaravati

QUICK LINKS