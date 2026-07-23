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Home > Sports > LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

Written By:
Published: July 23, 2026 17:19:05 IST

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LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM LAFC V REAL SALT LAKE IN MLS SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

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LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

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LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake
LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake
LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake
LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

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