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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/past-meets-present-messi-yamals-unique-18-year-old-connection-ahead-of-fifa-world-cup-2026-final20260717041325"> <p class="title">Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final</p> <a>

Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 05:02:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

New Jersey [USA], July 17 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy will arrive at the New York-New Jersey Stadium inside a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, after the French luxury fashion house has been named the Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the tournament.

The specially designed trophy trunk will transport and showcase the coveted prize during the final, where it will be brought onto the pitch as part of the official ceremonies programme. The moment will continue a tradition that has become a signature feature of the World Cup since 2010, with a Louis Vuitton ambassador and a FIFA Legend presenting the trophy, according to a press release by FIFA.

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The trunk features the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram canvas, hand-painted golden “V” panels symbolising both “victory” and “Vuitton”, along with gold-plated brass fittings, leather trims, and classic locks.

The interior is lined with light beige leather and includes a special Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership logo integrated into the lid.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said Louis Vuitton’s craftsmanship and prestige make it a fitting partner for carrying football’s ultimate prize, while Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari highlighted the shared values of excellence, ambition and inspiration between the two organisations.

“Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai.

“The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football and it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The moment it is brought onto the pitch ahead of the final match will once again be a highlight, connecting tradition with the pinnacle of modern football,” he added.

“For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together,” said Louis Vuitton CEO & Chairman Pietro Beccari.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world’s most coveted trophy – a symbol of dedication, collective ambition and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football’s greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made,” he added.

Louis Vuitton’s partnership with FIFA dates back to 2010, with the brand previously creating trophy trunks for World Cup editions in South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar under its iconic “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton” concept. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 5:02 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

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FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey
FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey
FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey
FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

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