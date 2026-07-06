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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/really-nice-that-weve-capped-it-off-player-of-the-tournament-mooney-after-australia-clinch-t20-wc-title20260706032419"> <p class="title">"Really nice that we've capped it off": Player of the Tournament Mooney after Australia clinch T20 WC title</p> <a>

"Really nice that we've capped it off": Player of the Tournament Mooney after Australia clinch T20 WC title

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 03:50:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash

Brussels [Belgium], July 6 (ANI): The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has expressed strong opposition to FIFA’s decision to make United States striker Folarin Balogun eligible for Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, describing the ruling as surprising and saying it is exploring all possible avenues to protect its interests.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the RBFA said it was “astonished by FIFA’s decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA-Belgium match” and questioned the legal basis for the ruling.

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While acknowledging that FIFA had relied on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the Belgian federation argued that other regulations clearly mandate an automatic suspension following a red card.

The statement said, “Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.”

The RBFA also pointed to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, citing Article 10.5, which states that “If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match.”

According to the Belgian federation, the principle of an automatic suspension had also been reinforced in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, distributed to participating member associations on May 12, and reiterated during pre-match coordination meetings and tournament workshops.

The federation concluded by saying it would consider its next steps, adding, “In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

The controversy follows FIFA’s announcement that the implementation of Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year.”

Balogun had been shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite playing with 10 men, the co-hosts secured progression to the last 16, with Balogun having already scored three goals during the tournament.

The decision also drew a swift reaction from United States President Donald Trump, who thanked FIFA on Truth Social, writing, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J. Trump.”

Balogun is now expected to be available when the United States face Belgium in Seattle, with a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals at stake. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 3:50 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash

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