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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-belgian-fa-astonished-by-fifa-decision-to-clear-usas-balogun-for-ro16-clash20260706034642"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian FA 'astonished' by FIFA decision to clear USA's Balogun for RO16 clash

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 04:13:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals

New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Erling Haaland produced a sensational late double as Norway shocked five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, booking a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation’s history.

The Scandinavian side, who had never progressed beyond the Round of 16 at the World Cup, withstood sustained Brazilian pressure before striking twice in the closing stages through their star striker. Neymar’s stoppage-time penalty reduced the deficit, but it came too late to prevent Brazil’s exit.

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Norway made a bright start and thought they had taken the lead early when Patrick Berg found the net after being set up by Alexander Sorloth, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Brazil were then handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after Kristoffer Ajer was adjudged to have fouled Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area following a VAR review. However, Bruno Guimaraes failed to capitalise, with Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland producing a comfortable save from the penalty spot.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued to dominate possession and create chances. Gabriel Martinelli was denied by an excellent Nyland save after a powerful run down the left, while Vinicius Junior also failed to beat the inspired Norwegian goalkeeper after Martin Odegaard’s misplaced pass gifted Brazil possession in a dangerous area.

At the other end, Odegaard forced Alisson Becker into action late in the first half as the teams went into the break level despite an entertaining contest.

Seeking a breakthrough, Ancelotti introduced teenage forward Endrick just before the hour mark. The substitute almost made an immediate impact after latching onto Vinicius Junior’s through ball, but he fired wide with only Nyland to beat. Moments later, Nyland was again equal to the task, keeping out Rayan’s effort.

Norway gradually grew into the contest, with substitute Andreas Schjelderup injecting fresh energy into the attack. His dangerous deliveries repeatedly tested the Brazilian defence before he finally provided the breakthrough in the 79th minute, delivering a pinpoint cross for Haaland to power home a header at the far post.

As Brazil searched desperately for an equaliser, Norway struck again. Haaland calmly collected the ball inside the area before drilling a composed left-footed finish beyond Alisson to double the lead and move level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on seven goals in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

Brazil earned a penalty deep into stoppage time after Leo Ostigard was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, and Neymar converted from the spot, but it served only as a consolation.

The famous victory extended Norway’s unbeaten record against Brazil to five matches and sent Stale Solbakken’s men into a historic quarter-final, where they will face either Mexico or England. For Brazil, the defeat marked a seventh consecutive World Cup knockout loss to European opposition, bringing another disappointing campaign to an abrupt end. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 4:13 AM IST
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Tags: Alexander SorlothBrazilErling HaalandFIFA World CupNeymarnorwaypatrick-bergquarter finalsround-of-16

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's brace stuns Brazil as Norway reach maiden quarter-finals

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