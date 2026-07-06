Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/people-of-iran-will-never-forget-this-gesture-iran-thanks-india-for-khamenei-funeral-participation20260706033637"> <p class="title">"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation</p> <a>

"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

Written By:
Last updated: July 6, 2026 04:43:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) warned that intelligence indicates Russia is preparing a fresh large-scale attack, urging Ukraine’s international partners to expedite deliveries of air defence systems and Patriot missiles to protect civilian lives.

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said Russia appeared to be preparing another major strike ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara.

You Might Be Interested In

“Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is typical of Putin: right after America’s Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara. Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people,” Zelenskyy said.

He urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant and follow air raid warnings.

“Please stay safe and heed any air raid alerts,” he said.

Calling on Kyiv’s allies to step up military assistance, Zelenskyy said delays in supplying air defence missiles would cost lives.

“Separately, to partners: any delay with missiles for our air defense – missiles for Patriots – means the loss of lives, and it encourages Russia to continue the war,” he said.

Emphasising that sufficient air defence resources already exist globally, Zelenskyy appealed to the United States and other partner countries to make prompt decisions.

“The world has the necessary quantity and quality of air defense. What is needed are your decisions to ensure the real protection of lives in Ukraine. Above all, these are, of course, decisions by the United States, decisions by the strong countries in Europe and around the world,” he said.

“Please be active in your decisions and protect lives. Missiles for Patriots are needed not in warehouses right now, but in Patriot units in Ukraine. I thank everyone who is providing real help,” he added.

https://x.com/zelenskyyua/status/2073834265796657537

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described the capture of Konstantinovka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region as a strategically significant victory, calling it “the first, but very important stage” in dismantling Kyiv’s remaining positions in the region.

Speaking at a military command post after receiving a briefing from senior commanders, Putin said the city’s capture would pave the way for further advances in Donetsk. Russian officials claimed their forces overran heavily fortified Ukrainian positions after weeks of fighting.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s recent attacks on Ukrainian cities, including a strike on Sumy that killed four people, among them a child. He also reported drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia that killed two people and injured several others, while Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk also came under attack.

Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, the G7 and G20 to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 4:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air-defenseair-raid-alertseuropean-alliesinternational-supportkyivmilitary-assistancenatoPatriot missilesputinrussiaukraineukraine-attacksus-supportZelenskyy

RELATED News

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia soon

Taiwan's Unimicron seeks $1.4 billion from global depositary share sale, term sheet shows

HRFP issues report highlighting escalating persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan; Calls for immediate action

BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Trump to visit Turkey for NATO Leaders' Social Dinner, hold talks with Zelenskyy, al-Sharaa

LATEST NEWS

Samsung appliance workers to stage a rally protesting chip workers' wage deal

Boeing's new 737 assembly line starts moving in Everett

Mohanji Peace Centre Denmark Consecrates Shirdi Sai Baba, Ganesha and Dattatreya Murtis at Happiness Festival 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jordan Henderson to remain in Mexico after suffering serious wrist injury

Padres limit Dodgers' bats, win 5-2 to snap 8-game slide

South Korea's SK Hynix launching $28 billion US listing to ride global AI wave

Yen pinned near 40-year lows as intervention risks mount

A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Guts and courage from every single member" Harry Kane after England's last-eight berth

Tuchel hails England mentality after battling win over World Cup co-hosts Mexico

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support
Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support
Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support
Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

QUICK LINKS