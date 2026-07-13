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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-thank-you-for-making-it-so-special-haaland-after-norways-memorable-wc-run20260713024533"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

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Last updated: July 13, 2026 03:19:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

Florida [US], July 13 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane praised his side’s resilience after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, saying the team’s determination helped them book a place in the last four.

In a video shared on his X handle, Kane reflected on England’s 2-1 win, describing it as a demanding contest against a quality opponent in challenging conditions.

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https://x.com/HKane/status/2076404626916569331?s=20

“Yes everyone, the morning after another big England win. Through to the semi-finals, couldn’t be prouder of the team. I mean, that was a tough game against a really good side. Was hot, was humid, was a real battle. The boys had to dig deep again and find something deep within to get us through, and that’s what football’s all about,” Kane said.

The England skipper admitted the performance was not always fluent but praised the team’s ability to find a way to win.

“It’s not always pretty, but we found a way. So yeah, another one for the memory books. Being there in the stadium with the fans after, those special, special feelings, special memories that will stay with us forever. But yeah, as we know, football turns around quick,” he added.

Looking ahead, Kane said England’s FIFA World Cup semi-final against defending champions Argentina would be another stern test and urged the team to recover quickly before the clash.

“The semi-final in a few days against Argentina will be a really special game, another tough game. But yeah, we recover now, we get ready and can’t wait to be back out there with the boys,” Kane said.

The striker also thanked England supporters for their continued backing and called on them to keep supporting the team.

“So as always, appreciate the support. Let’s keep this thing going and look forward to seeing everyone in the stadium on Wednesday,” he concluded.

England defeated Norway 2-1 in the quarter-finals to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Argentina for a place in the final. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 3:19 AM IST
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Tags: Argentinaenglandengland-captainFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026harry-kanenorway

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

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