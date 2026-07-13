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Home > Sports > "We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-boys-had-to-dig-deep-skipper-harry-kane-after-england-reach-semi-final20260713031645"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

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Last updated: July 13, 2026 03:36:12 IST

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"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): World No. 1 Jannik Sinner thanked his fans for their unwavering support after successfully defending his Wimbledon men’s singles title.

Taking to X following his victory, the Italian expressed his gratitude to supporters who stood by him throughout the tournament.

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“We did it again. Thank you all for the love and support,” Sinner wrote on X.

Sinner retained the Wimbledon crown after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s singles final.

Sinner also reached a major career milestone as he registered his 100th Grand Slam match victory by defeating Zverev.

The triumph made Sinner the eighth active men’s player to achieve 100 wins at Grand Slam tournaments. He joins an elite list featuring Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Kei Nishikori and Grigor Dimitrov.

The 24-year-old now boasts a 100-22 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, giving him a win percentage of over 82 per cent. His recent record at the sport’s biggest tournaments has been particularly impressive.

Since recording his 39th Grand Slam victory in the opening round of the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner has compiled a remarkable 62-6 record in majors. During that period, his only defeats have come against Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic and Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Among active players with at least 100 Grand Slam match wins, only Djokovic owns a better winning percentage than the Italian.

Sinner’s first Grand Slam match victory came at the 2020 Australian Open against Max Purcell. Earlier during this year’s Wimbledon, he also became the Italian man with the most Grand Slam singles match wins, surpassing the previous national record with his 95th major victory after defeating Nuno Borges in the second round.

The Italian has enjoyed particular success against American Ben Shelton at Grand Slam events, recording four victories over the left-hander across Wimbledon and the Australian Open in recent seasons. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 3:36 AM IST
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Tags: alexander zverevJannik SinnertennisTennis Newswimbledonwimbledon-2026

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"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

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"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph
"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph
"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph
"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

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