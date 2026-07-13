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Home > World > US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/netanyahu-says-trump-wants-to-exhaust-possibility-of-diplomacy-on-iran-nuclear-issue20260713033041"> <p class="title">Netanyahu says Trump wants to 'exhaust possibility' of diplomacy on Iran nuclear issue</p> <a>

Netanyahu says Trump wants to 'exhaust possibility' of diplomacy on Iran nuclear issue

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Last updated: July 13, 2026 03:42:12 IST

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US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

Washington, DC [US], July 13 (ANI): The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran’s ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable.

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“At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,” CENTCOM said.

The latest strikes came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. According to Iran’s Press TV, three explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Bandar Abbas and Sirik following the US operation.

Reacting to the escalating conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the renewed military confrontations involving Iran and the United States, warning of severe regional and global consequences.

“I am deeply concerned by the serious escalation and renewed military confrontations in the Gulf, including the Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the attacks by the US on Iran, and the attacks by Iran on targets in the neighbouring countries. These attacks must all stop,” Guterres said in a post on X.

He warned that a return to full-scale hostilities would have “catastrophic consequences” for the people of the region, international peace and security, and the global economy.

The UN chief urged both Washington and Tehran to resume negotiations and resolve outstanding issues through diplomacy.

“I urge Iran and the US to urgently resume negotiations and to address outstanding issues through diplomacy,” he added.

This come as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, dismissing Iranian claims of control following a series of intense US military strikes in the region.

In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, the President signalled a complete collapse of recent diplomatic efforts with Iran, revealing that a tentative agreement with Tehran had been shattered by alleged Iranian military strike against commercial vessel.

Addressing the status of the vital maritime chokepoint, President Trump confirmed that the US had responded to the renewed Iranian aggression with significant military force.

“It’s open,” the President said regarding the Strait of Hormuz. “We bombed the hell out of them last night,” he added. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 3:42 AM IST
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Tags: antonio guterrescentcom-operationGulf tensionsIran conflictmilitary escalationstrait of hormuzu.s. strikesUN concern

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US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

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US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz
US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz
US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz
US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

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