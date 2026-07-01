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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-they-showed-who-is-the-boss-ibrahimovic-praises-mexico-after-ecuador-victory20260701122757"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "They showed who is the boss" Ibrahimovic praises Mexico after Ecuador victory</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "They showed who is the boss" Ibrahimovic praises Mexico after Ecuador victory

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 13:13:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown

New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Egypt captain Mohamed Salah shared glimpses of his preparations for Egypt’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Australia, signalling his readiness for the crucial knockout fixture.

In a post on X, Salah shared videos from his training session, showing himself undergoing intensive drills as he geared up for the high-pressure encounter.

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Salah was forced off during Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group-stage match, sparking doubts over his availability for the knockout fixture in Dallas, as per Reuters.

Salah’s return comes as a major boost for Egypt, who have reached the knockout stage for the first time after finishing second in their group with five points, behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The 34-year-old has played a key role in Egypt’s campaign so far, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the round of 32 clash against Australia, according to the Egyptian Football Association.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the FIFA World Cup after an injury-hit season with Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted after just 14 minutes against Iran.

However, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said he is currently preparing to be available for the round of 32 clash against Australia. Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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Tags: australiaegyptFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Mohamed Salahsalah-training

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Salah shares training snippets ahead of crucial Australia showdown

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