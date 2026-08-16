UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Aug 16 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Groningen 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 ………………………………. 3 Go Ahead 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 …………………

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