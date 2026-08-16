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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Written By:
Published: August 16, 2026 20:03:09 IST

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UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Aug 16 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Groningen 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 ………………………………. 3 Go Ahead 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 …………………

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 8:03 PM IST
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UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings
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UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings
UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

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