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Home > Hollywood > 'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027

'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/percy-jackson-confronts-titans-curse-in-percy-jackson-and-the-olympians-season-3-trailer-to-stream-from-nov-2020260816193609"> <p class="title">Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20</p> <a>

Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20

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Last updated: August 16, 2026 20:15:16 IST

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'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027

Washington DC [US], August 16 (ANI): The trailer for Ahsoka Season two is finally out, marking the return of Ahsoka Tano to save the universe. The second season is set to stream from January 20, 2027.

Rosario Dawson returns as the Jedi after debuting the popular animated character in live-action during ‘The Mandalorian.’

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Ahsoka was the Padawan apprentice to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who debuted in the ‘Clone Wars’ animated movie and long-running TV series. After the show ended, she popped back up in the ‘Star Wars Rebels’ show, but Dawson brought her to life for the first time in a major crossover on ‘The Mandalorian’ in 2020.

Disney+ shared the trailer of the series on their Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Other animated “Rebels” characters were also reintroduced in “Ahsoka” Season 1, like Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, reported Variety.

The cast also included Ariana Greenblatt as young Ahsoka, Ray Stevenson as the antagonist Jedi Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan’s apprentice Shin Hati, “Andor” actor Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Christensen reprising his role as Anakin.

After Stevenson passed away in May 2023 at age 58, ahead of the premiere of Season 1, his role as Baylan was recast with Rory McCann, who played the Hound on ‘Game of Thrones.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 8:15 PM IST
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'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027

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'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027

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'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027
'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027
'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027
'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer out; to stream from January 20, 2027

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