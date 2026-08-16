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Home > Hollywood > Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20

Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/a-heartfelt-thank-you-ar-rahman-announces-shah-rukh-khans-particpation-in-asha-bhosles-tribute-music-video20260816183821"> <p class="title">"A heartfelt thank you": AR Rahman announces Shah Rukh Khan's particpation in Asha Bhosle's tribute music video</p> <a>

"A heartfelt thank you": AR Rahman announces Shah Rukh Khan's particpation in Asha Bhosle's tribute music video

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Last updated: August 16, 2026 19:40:12 IST

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Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20

Washington DC [US], August 16 (ANI): The trailer of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 has finally been released, offering a glimpse into the adventure of Percy towards fulfilin the “The Great Prophecy.’

The official synopsis for Season 3 reads, “When Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan’s curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.”

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Disney+ shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Percy Jackson (@percyseries)

The cast includes Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Dafne Keen as the goddess Artemis.

Also returning for Season 3 are Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Daniel Diemer as Tyson and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue.

As per Variety, the upcoming season includes new Greek gods including Hubert Smielecki as Apollo, Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite and Ming-Na Wen as Hera.

The show’s cast and crew stopped by San Diego Comic-Con in July to release the first few minutes of Season 3, which opened with Thalia Grace battling a monster. During the show’s panel, Scobell teased he believed this would be the most book-accurate adaptation they’ve done thus far, reported Variety.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on Riordan’s bestselling book series of the same name, which was first released in 2005. The author created the Disney+ series with Jonathan E. Steinberg, who serves as the co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz.

Additional executive producers include Riordan and his wife, Rebecca; the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg; Bert Salke; James Bobin; Jim Rower; Albert Kim; Jason Ensler; and Sarah Watson.

The series will stream on November 20. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 7:40 PM IST
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Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20
Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20
Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20
Percy Jackson confront's Titan's curse in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 trailer, to stream from Nov 20

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