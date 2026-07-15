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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal

FIFA World Cup 2026: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-messi-is-leader-and-key-player-england-coach-thomas-tuchel-ahead-of-argentina-showdown20260715063615"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Messi is leader and key player," England coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of Argentina showdown</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Messi is leader and key player," England coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of Argentina showdown

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 08:50:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 15 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has received a complaint seeking an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino over alleged breaches of political neutrality, including his reported role in the reversal of United States striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match suspension during the FIFA World Cup 2026, reported Reuters.

The complaint, filed by advocacy group FairSquare, alleges that Infantino violated the IOC’s rules on political neutrality through multiple actions linked to US President Donald Trump. Among the key issues raised is the suspension of Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, which allowed the forward to feature in the United States’ Round of 16 clash against Belgium on July 6.

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Balogun had been shown a straight red card in the 64th minute of the USA’s Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina for a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. Under FIFA regulations, the suspension was automatic and not subject to appeal.

However, on July 5, FIFA announced on its website: “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year.” No further explanation accompanied the decision.

Infantino acknowledged receiving a phone call from President Trump, who had publicly urged FIFA to review the incident, but denied influencing the outcome.

Trump defended his intervention, saying, “All I did was ask for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul.”

He added, “And, you know, again, I’m good at this stuff. I didn’t think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled.”

Praising FIFA’s decision, Trump further said, “I think they made a really brilliant decision. I think the referee’s call was horrible, and nobody talks about that. They talk about the red card like it’s fine, nobody talks about the referee’s decision to red card,” as per Reuters.

Balogun ultimately played against Belgium as the United States were eliminated 4-1 from the tournament.

Responding to questions over the controversy, Infantino maintained that FIFA’s judicial bodies function independently.

“Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected,” a statement issued on his behalf and published on FIFA’s website read.

FairSquare’s complaint argues that Infantino, who has also served as an IOC member since 2020, is bound by the Olympic Charter and the IOC Code of Ethics, which require strict political neutrality.

The organisation said in a statement: “As outlined in the FairSquare complaint, there is compelling evidence that Infantino has committed five clear breaches of IOC rules on political neutrality through statements or other clear expressions of support for the US President.”

Apart from the Balogun case, the complaint also cites Infantino’s endorsement of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize; public appearances connected to Trump’s presidential inauguration; the presentation of FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize to Trump, and the promotion of a FIFA World Cup fan platform that FairSquare claims was linked to a data-harvesting campaign associated with the US President.

FairSquare had previously lodged a complaint with FIFA’s Ethics Committee in December. That complaint was backed by the Norwegian Football Federation and later supported by 50 members of the European Parliament through a separate submission in June.

Neither the IOC nor FIFA has publicly commented on the latest complaint. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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Tags: donald trumpfairsquarefifaFIFA World Cup 2026folarin-balogunGianni InfantinoIOCpolitical-neutralitysuspension-reversal

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FIFA World Cup 2026: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal

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FIFA World Cup 2026: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal
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