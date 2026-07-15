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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-messi-is-leader-and-key-player-england-coach-thomas-tuchel-ahead-of-argentina-showdown20260715063615"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Messi is leader and key player," England coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of Argentina showdown</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Messi is leader and key player," England coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of Argentina showdown

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 08:15:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status

Madrid [Spain], July 15 (ANI): Spain’s Royal Family on Tuesday congratulated the national football team after its commanding 2-0 victory over France in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, taking them to their second final in World Cup history, saying that the result once again demonstrated why La Roja is regarded as one of the world’s great teams.

In a post on X, the official account of the Spanish Royal Family and the Household of King Felipe VI praised the team’s performance and wished them success ahead of the World Cup Final.

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“Spain is in the final! You’ve once again proven why you’re one of the world’s great teams. Now, with an entire country by your side, the moment has come to fight for the title. Thank you for making us enjoy this journey. Go for it, @SEFutbol!” the official account of the Spanish Royal Family and the Household of King Felipe VI said.

This follows after the Spanish side produced a clinical display on the pitch to defeat the Les Bleus at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing, which they lacked in earlier games, to secure a place in the final.

Forward Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a serious challenge by Frenchmen Lucas Digne on Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, while fullback Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain’s victory following a brilliant through-ball flick by midfielder Dani Olmo, finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance. The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Spain’s only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010 in extra time in South Africa.

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain.

His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining legends like David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty.

Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan. France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain managed the momentum and pace of the game, giving France no window for scoring.

Spanish Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday, where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World Cupfootballfrance-defeatking-felipe-vila-rojamikel-oyarzabalRoyal Familysemifinalspain-football-teamspain-victoryworld cup final

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Royalty hails La Roja after crushing victory over France, says win proves team's world-class status

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