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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-kane-opens-up-on-englands-semifinal-heartbreak-says-empty-feeling-in-stomach20260717024233"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane opens up on England's semifinal heartbreak, says "empty feeling in stomach"</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane opens up on England's semifinal heartbreak, says "empty feeling in stomach"

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 03:01:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

Atlanta [US], July 17 (ANI): Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately from the rest of the squad on Thursday (local time) as they began preparations in New Jersey for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, as per Reuters.

The duo spent time lying on the pitch at one of New York’s training facilities during the opening session of Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

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The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said that both players are expected to be fit for Sunday’s final, adding that their separate training session was only a precautionary measure to manage their workload.

After Spain’s semifinal victory over France, coach Luis de la Fuente revealed that Pedro Porro had been dealing with a knock, as per Reuters. According to the report, the full-back suffered a hamstring strain, though the injury is not considered serious.

About Yamal’s situation, De la Fuente had said after the France game that the teenager had “nothing” serious, but the physical toll of his battles with France’s Lucas Digne and Theo Hernandez was evident the following day, with the forward managing some soreness and bruises after a demanding match.

Spain secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance, where they will face Argentina. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 3:01 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine Yamalpedro-porrospain-vs-argentinaworld-cup

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

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