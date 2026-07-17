"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-lamine-yamal-pedro-porro-train-separately-ahead-of-spains-final-clash-against-argentina20260717024252"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 03:42:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

Cardiff [UK], July 17 (ANI): Indian captain Shubman Gill described India’s four-wicket defeat to England in the second ODI of the three-match series as “quite disappointing” after Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 guided the hosts to victory at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, helping England level the series 1-1.

Chasing 234, England overcame early setbacks as Root and Will Jacks steadied the chase. Earlier, India were restricted to 233 despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. England’s pace attack, led by Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson with three wickets each, kept India under pressure throughout the innings.

You Might Be Interested In

After the match, Gill admitted India were disappointed with their total, saying they were aiming for 300-310 but lost too many wickets in the middle overs. He said the lower middle order failed to capitalise on starts and praised Joe Root, saying the England batter is a master at chasing such targets and is difficult to dismiss when the required run rate remains manageable.

“Quite disappointing. We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were in a good position, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. [On the collapses] Our tailenders are not the best batsmen, but we expected more from the lower middle-order batters and they were not able to capitalise on their starts,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

“[On Root] We always knew that if the run-rate was 5 or more, we could have got a false shot out of him, but this kind of chase, he’s a master of these totals,” Gill added.

Chasing 234, England overcame early setbacks to complete the target with almost six overs remaining, with Root anchoring the successful chase with a match-winning knock.

India made an ideal start with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett with the first delivery of the innings. Prasidh Krishna added to India’s advantage by removing Jacob Bethell soon after, leaving England in trouble at 8/2 in 3.4 overs.

Joe Root then played a crucial role in stabilising the innings, combining for a 45-run partnership with captain Harry Brook (16). Brook was dismissed by debutant Gurnoor Brar, while Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up key wickets to leave England struggling at 125/5 in 25.4 overs, giving India hope of defending their total.

However, Root remained firm and built a match-winning partnership of 72 runs with Will Jacks, who contributed 30 runs. Root brought up his fifth consecutive ODI fifty and guided England close to victory. After Jacks was dismissed by Brar in the 40th over, Gus Atkinson (23*) provided valuable support at the end.

Root missed out on a deserved century, remaining unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls as Atkinson’s boundary sealed England’s four-wicket win. The series now stands level at 1-1, with the decider scheduled at Lord’s on July 19.

In the bowling department, Brar claimed two wickets but went for runs as he conceded 67 runs in 10 overs Bumrah, Krishna, Dube, and Axar each claimed a wicket apiece.

Earlier in the match, England’s bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict India to 233 in 44 overs. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India struggled to build momentum on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers.

After opting to bowl first, England kept India under pressure with regular breakthroughs. Rohit Sharma scored 26 while captain Shubman Gill contributed 31 before the hosts struck back. Ishan Kishan, who replaced the unwell KL Rahul in the playing XI, failed to make an impact and was dismissed for just one run.

Kohli and Iyer then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Kohli played a fluent knock of 65 before his dismissal shifted the momentum back in England’s favour. India’s middle order struggled to respond, with Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all failing to reach double figures.

Iyer held the innings together with a fighting 66 off 71 balls and received late support from Jasprit Bumrah, who scored an unbeaten 20 to help India post a competitive total.

England’s pace attack maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Kohli. Gus Atkinson also claimed three wickets, while Saqib Mahmood impressed on his return with two scalps as England restricted India to 233. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 3:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cardiff-odieng-vs-indengland-vs-indiaind vs engindia vs englandJoe Rootshubman gill

RELATED News

"Virat and Gautam don't need any bridge": India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after second ODI loss

Scott, Alvarez lead Mets past Phillies 4-1 in wildfire haze

"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

Scott, Alvarez lead Mets past Phillies 4-1 in wildfire haze

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Was really struggling to find right words," Jude Bellingham pens emotional note after England's semi-final defeat against Argentina

LATEST NEWS

Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say

Zeelab Pharmacy Crosses 300 Company-Owned Stores, Strengthens Omni-channel Growth with 5,000 Daily Online Orders

IRAN'S IRGC SAY THEY TARGETED U.S. MARITIME SURVEILLANCE RADAR IN OMAN – STATE MEDIA

India's Tech Mahindra gains as strong deal wins lift growth outlook

Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

AI Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Sets INR 100 Crore Revenue Guidance for FY27, Q1 FY27 Results Total Income Rises 97% YoY, PAT Surges 137% YoY

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia-backed developer seeks World Cup stadium investors, sources say 

Xi pitches China as leader of new global AI order, challenging US dominance

Xi pitches China as leader of new global AI order, challenging US dominance

"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1
"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1
"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1
"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

QUICK LINKS