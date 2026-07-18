FIFA World Cup 2026: Three Lions train ahead of third-place match against France

Miami [USA], July 18 (ANI): England players hit the ground running as they trained ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match against France in Miami on Saturday (local time).

England football team’s official X account shared pictures and a video of the Three Lions players training. “Putting in the prep for our final challenge,” reads the caption of a post.

“Back on the pitch together as we build towards France,” the England football team captioned the other post.

England faced a 2-1 loss to Argentina. The Lionel Messi-led team secured a thrilling comeback win, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

In the match, Argentina produced a stunning late comeback. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers’ cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England’s late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

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