TCG CREST Launches One-Year MSc in Frontier Intelligence and Autonomous Agents to Prepare Future AI Leaders

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18: As Artificial Intelligence continues to redefine industries worldwide, TCG CREST has announced the launch of its pioneering One-Year Master of Science (MSc) in Frontier Intelligence and Autonomous Agents (FIAA)–an advanced postgraduate programme designed to equip the next generation of researchers, innovators and technology professionals with deep expertise in intelligent systems.

Applications are now open for the programme, with classes scheduled to commence in September 2026 at the TCG CREST campus in Kolkata.

Unlike conventional AI courses that primarily focus on tools and applications, the MSc in FIAA has been designed around a research-first philosophy. The programme offers rigorous academic training in mathematical and computational foundations while enabling students to explore cutting-edge domains such as intelligent systems, autonomous agents, reasoning architectures and emerging paradigms of artificial intelligence.

From AI Tools to Agentic AI Systems

Agentic AI represents a major shift in how organisations will use artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional automation or assistive copilots, agentic systems can be designed to pursue goals, break tasks into steps, call tools, interact with data systems, coordinate with other agents and escalate exceptions to humans. This makes Agentic AI especially relevant for enterprise workflows, scientific discovery, digital operations, customer service, supply chains, industrial processes and knowledge work.

However, building reliable agentic systems requires more than prompt engineering. Enterprise agents must be grounded in the process being transformed: data flows, business rules, domain constraints, compliance requirements, exception handling, risk controls, performance metrics and return on investment. The MSc in FIAA has therefore been positioned to develop professionals who can connect technical depth with business and process understanding.

A Research Institute Advantage with Global Knowledge Exchange

TCG CREST brings the programme to life through its identity as a research-driven institution. As a deemed-to-be university with a research orientation, it is focused on knowledge creation, knowledge application and knowledge dissemination. The Institute for Advancing Intelligence

(IAI) creates an academic environment where students can engage with frontier research, advanced computational thinking and interdisciplinary problem-solving.

The programme is also strengthened by TCG CREST’s collaboration-led approach. The institution focuses on building networks with reputed universities, research institutions, technology-driven global corporations and academic communities. This global knowledge-exchange orientation – through research interactions, joint projects, workshops, seminars and academic engagement – gives students access to perspectives that are current, research-backed and aligned with the way AI is evolving internationally.

Industry-Academia Bridge Through the TCG Ecosystem

A key differentiator of the FIAA programme is the opportunity to connect learning with the diversity of the TCG ecosystem. The Chatterjee Group has interests across knowledge-intensive sectors such as petrochemicals, materials technology, digital technology, life sciences, financial services, real estate and technology-led enterprises. This breadth creates a rare learning context for Agentic AI: students can be exposed to business problems where data, process, domain rules and operational judgement matter as much as algorithms.

Through industry-academia interactions, expert sessions, applied problem statements and capstone possibilities, students can learn how Agentic AI frameworks may be applied to real-life challenges.

Responding to a Critical AI Talent Gap

The demand for AI-ready professionals is expanding rapidly in India and globally. As organisations explore autonomous agents and AI-led transformation, there is a growing need for talent that can combine AI, data, domain understanding, governance and business impact. The FIAA programme is TCG CREST’s response to this gap – preparing students not only to understand frontier AI concepts, but also to build reliable, responsible and value-oriented Agentic AI solutions.

Key Programme Highlights

– One-Year Intensive Format: A highly focused, immersive academic experience designed for accelerated, deep engagement.

– Research-Driven Curriculum: Built upon exceptionally strong mathematical and computational foundations.

– Frontier Intelligence Focus: In-depth exploration of intelligent systems, autonomous agents, reasoning architectures, and next-generation AI paradigms.

– Industry Integration: Seamlessly designed with strong industry linkage and exposure to applied problem-solving.

– Capstone Project: A hands-on opportunity to solve complex, real-world challenges through expert-guided, project-based learning.

Who Should Apply & Eligibility Criteria

TCG Crest welcomes applications from forward-thinking minds looking to lead the AI revolution. The programme is perfectly suited for:

– Final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

– Early-career professionals looking to pivot or upskill.

– Industry-sponsored candidates aiming to drive innovation within their organizations.

Admission Requirements:

– A minimum of 16 years of formal education (e.g., a 4-year Bachelor’s degree or a relevant postgraduate qualification).

– Minimum qualifying marks as per the official university admission guidelines.

How to Apply

Applications are officially open. Aspiring candidates and industry professionals are invited to register their interest today by visiting the official portal at https://fiaatcgcrestdtbu.in/.

About TCG Crest University (UGC)

TCG Crest (Deemed to be University u/s 3 of UGC Act, 1956) is a leading research-driven institution dedicated to building knowledge, advancing intelligence, and shaping the future. With a “Distinct Category – Research” status, TCG Crest focuses on high-impact academic environments, cultivating breakthrough discoveries, and nurturing global leaders through cutting-edge scientific education and robust industry partnerships.

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