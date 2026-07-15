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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-we-faced-one-of-the-best-but-they-faced-the-best-coach-de-la-fuente-after-spain-reach-final20260715032655"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "We faced one of the best, but they faced the best," Coach De la Fuente after Spain reach final</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We faced one of the best, but they faced the best," Coach De la Fuente after Spain reach final

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 03:42:14 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final

Madrid [Spain], July 15 (ANI): Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated the national football team after La Roja defeated France 2-0 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup final.

Taking to X after the semifinal victory, Sanchez praised the team’s performance and celebrated Spain’s progress to the title clash.

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“SPECTACULAR TO THE FINAL! Once again, @SEFutbol makes us dream. Come on, Spain!” PM Sanchez wrote on X.

Spain produced a clinical display to defeat France at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing to secure a place in the final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain’s victory. Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain’s only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010.

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty when he was fouled inside the area. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Spain doubled their lead soon after through Porro, who combined neatly with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain remained in control. Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday (local time), where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 3:42 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026footballFootball newsfrancela-rojaPedro SanchezSpain

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez congratulates La Roja after 2-0 win over France in semi-final

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