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Home > Sports > World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

Written By:
Published: July 15, 2026 03:37:05 IST

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World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS WATCHING THE GAME AT STADIUM SWIM AND A GERMAN BAR FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY: (Camera: Alicia Powell, Producer: Alicia Powell)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 3:37 AM IST
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World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

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World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

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World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games
World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games
World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games
World Cup fans hit the pools and bars to watch the semi-final games

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