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Home > Sports > Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-lamine-yamal-pedro-porro-train-separately-ahead-of-spains-final-clash-against-argentina20260717024252"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 04:21:13 IST

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Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

New Jersey [USA], July 17 (ANI): Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are set to meet on the football pitch for the first time as defending champions Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey on July 19 (local time), but the two stars share a connection that dates back more than 18 years.

In a post on X, UNICEF shared a photograph from the first meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, which took place more than 18 years ago during a fundraising photoshoot.

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UNICEF said that an infant, Lamine Yamal, accompanied by his mother Sheila, met Messi during the event. Today, both footballers serve as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, using their global platforms to support children and promote their rights and well-being.

As Spain and Argentina prepare for the World Cup final, the clash between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi represents a surreal meeting of the past, present, and future of football.

Spain secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance, where they will face Argentina.

Argentina, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Notably, Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina’s victory. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, the captain provided assists for both of the defending champions’ goals, proving instrumental in their comeback triumph. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 4:21 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine Yamallionel messiworld cup 2026

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Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Past meets present: Messi, Yamal's unique 18-year-old connection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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