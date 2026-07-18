From Kerala to the Semiconductor Industry: KaiSemi Develops Control Systems for Advanced Chip Manufacturing Equipment

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: In the global semiconductor industry, semiconductor chips are a critical component powering a wide range of technologies, from consumer electronics and automobiles to industrial systems and defense applications. While semiconductor fabrication is concentrated in a few countries, companies across the world contribute to different stages of the semiconductor value chain. One such company is KaiSemi Control Systems Private Limited, which operates from Technopark Phase I in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

KaiSemi develops industrial control software and automation solutions for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company operates from the Kallai Building in Technopark Phase I and has expanded its team since beginning operations in India. According to the company, it initially started with a small team and has since grown to more than 30 employees.

According to the company The company is led by Managing Director Jeff Scott Boeker, along with directors Dr. Jason Hong, Ms. Anu Joseph, Mr. Fahad Abdul Salam, and Mr. Tony Joseph. According to the company, Jeff Scott Boeker and Dr. Jason Hong are co-founders of **Kingstone Semiconductor, while Tony Joseph also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Agentive-X.

Developing Control Systems for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

KaiSemi does not manufacture semiconductor chips. Instead, it develops software and control systems used in ion implantation equipment, one of the specialized machines employed during semiconductor fabrication.

Its proprietary software platform, branded as KCS (KaiSemi Control Systems), is designed to support various operational functions within ion implantation equipment, including robotics control, valve operations, beam control, beam tuning and process automation. According to the company, the software has been developed in alignment with industry standards and is supported by services such as control system design, equipment integration, maintenance support and operator training.

The company also states that it is evaluating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for specific applications, including beam tuning, as part of its ongoing research and development efforts.

Supporting India’s Growing Semiconductor Ecosystem

Semiconductors play a central role in modern technology and are essential across sectors including electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications and aerospace. The global semiconductor shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of strengthening domestic semiconductor capabilities, prompting the Government of India to introduce policy initiatives and incentive schemes to encourage semiconductor manufacturing and related industries.

Companies engaged in semiconductor equipment, software and supporting technologies form an important part of this broader ecosystem. KaiSemi’s work in industrial control systems aligns with the growing focus on strengthening semiconductor capabilities in India.

International Presence and Future Plans

According to the company, its software solutions are currently supplied to customers associated with semiconductor fabrication facilities in countries including Singapore, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Looking ahead, KaiSemi says it intends to expand its presence in India by exploring opportunities in semiconductor equipment manufacturing. The company also states that it has initiated discussions regarding potential future expansion with various state governments.

If these plans materialize, the company expects the expansion to create opportunities for professionals in mechanical engineering, electronics, process engineering, software development and applied physics.

As India continues to invest in building its semiconductor ecosystem, companies involved in equipment, software and engineering services are expected to play an important supporting role in the industry’s long-term development.

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