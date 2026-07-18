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Home > Sports > Coimbatore: Students promote anti-drug awareness with giant FIFA-themed football installation

Coimbatore: Students promote anti-drug awareness with giant FIFA-themed football installation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/japans-sagan-tosu-fc-youth-coach-takuma-speaks-on-clubs-spain-connection-wants-messi-to-lift-fifa-wc-title20260718051442"> <p class="title">Japan's Sagan Tosu FC youth coach Takuma speaks on club's Spain connection, wants Messi to lift FIFA WC title</p> <a>

Japan's Sagan Tosu FC youth coach Takuma speaks on club's Spain connection, wants Messi to lift FIFA WC title

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 05:50:13 IST

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Coimbatore: Students promote anti-drug awareness with giant FIFA-themed football installation

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): As the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to draw global attention, students in Coimbatore organised a unique anti-drug awareness campaign by creating a giant football installation and displaying the flags of 48 participating nations. The event was held at Camford International School as part of an awareness initiative organised by the institution.

Students designed a 10-foot-tall football model and carried the flags of the 48 participating countries to spread the message against drug abuse. The programme was conducted under the theme ‘Choose Goals, Not Drugs’, highlighting the importance of choosing purpose, ambition and healthy lifestyles over substance abuse.

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Students also took an anti-drug pledge as part of the campaign. The students extended their best wishes to the two teams contesting the FIFA World Cup final. The giant football installation will remain on display on the school campus for two days.

Speaking on the occasion, Camford International School Chairman Arul Ramesh and Correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh emphasised the need to guide young people towards meaningful goals and create greater awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

A grade 11 student, while speaking to ANI, said the school’s 10-foot football installation and display of the flags of all 48 participating nations celebrated the spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026 while also promoting the anti-drug message, “Choose Goals, Not Drugs.”

The student highlighted the significance of the official match ball, Trionda, praised the values of discipline and perseverance associated with football, and thanked the school management and teachers for encouraging students to pursue meaningful goals and healthy lifestyles.

“Our towering 10-foot football, the flags of 48 nations, and hundreds of young football enthusiasts have transformed our campus into a vibrant celebration of world football. One of the most fascinating aspects of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is the official match ball, the Trionda. It represents a major shift in sports engineering, combining a symbolic design that honours the three host nations, namely, Mexico, Canada, and the United States, along with its advanced internal technology system that assists referees in making their direct, accurate decisions,” he said.

“We have also used this occasion to create a powerful anti-drug awareness campaign with the slogan ‘Choose Goals, Not Drugs’, delivering a meaningful message to young minds to choose passion, purpose, and healthy pursuit over drugs. We, as proud Camfordians, extend our support to both the FIFA World Cup final, celebrating the discipline, determination, and perseverance that define champions,” he added.

“I take this opportunity to thank our Chairman, Correspondent, Principal, and teachers for constantly guiding us towards meaningful goals and healthy life choices, while creating a greater awareness towards the dangers of drug abuse. Choose Goals, Not Drugs,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 5:50 AM IST
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Tags: anti drug campaigncamford-international-schoolcoimbatoreFIFA World Cup 2026

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Coimbatore: Students promote anti-drug awareness with giant FIFA-themed football installation

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Coimbatore: Students promote anti-drug awareness with giant FIFA-themed football installation
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Coimbatore: Students promote anti-drug awareness with giant FIFA-themed football installation
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