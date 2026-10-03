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Home > World > TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

Written By:
Published: October 3, 2026 15:09:12 IST

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TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

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TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

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TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR
TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR
TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR
TWO PEOPLE KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ATTACK ON UKRAINE'S LUHANSK REGION – RUSSIAN-INSTALLED GOVERNOR

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