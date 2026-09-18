Documentary based on Elizabeth Holmes titled 'You Can See Everything' to release on this date

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): The documentary based on Elizabeth Holmes titled ‘You Can See Everything’ is set to release on October 16, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, the documentary was bound for October 16 after Bleecker Street moved up their Alex Gibney-directed documentary Musk to October 9 from October 16.

The documentary is directed by Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder.

‘You Can See Everything’ clocks in at 2 hours and 54 minutes.

Holmes, founder of biotech startup Theranos and inventor of a purported miracle medical blood screening device, was convicted of fraud and has been the subject of a parade of documentaries, dramatisations and exposés, Deadline reported. Fielder and Oppenheim created it in secret over the past four years from footage of Holmes and her romantic partner, who invited them into their home to live with them and record their lives 34 days before her incarceration. The couple profess her innocence.

Earlier, the makers announced that the film will screen at the New York Film Festival 2026.

“Is this all an elaborate ruse? Or is something even stranger afoot? Fielder and Oppenheim have created a fascinating portrait of a relationship, decimating notions of objectivity in documentary while also interrogating the limits of fiction. This blistering, head-spinning, and frequently hilarious, high-wire act of self-reflexivity keeps changing shape and uncovering surprises as it swerves headlong into the unknowable,” said the fest of the A24 release.

The New York Film Festival will run from September 25 to October 12. (ANI)

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